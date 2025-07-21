  • home icon
“People who are judgmental, mean are usually not happy” - Chris Evert opens up about social media negativity after praising Novak Djokovic's take

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:37 GMT
Chris Evert reflects on social media amid Novak Djokovic
Chris Evert reflects on social media amid Novak Djokovic's statements (Image Source: Getty)

Chris Evert recently shared her thoughts about social media negativity. After praising Novak Djokovic's opinion about the matter, the American shared why she chooses to keep her engagement with various platforms to a minimum.

Djokovic, vastly considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, recently opened up about why athletes in the sport feel burnout or the need to take antidepressants to cope with pressure. The Serbian highlighted that social media plays an extensive role in this, telling journalist Sasa Ozmo,

“Social media is extremely present and largely dictates the mood and daily rhythm of an athlete — especially young ones, but older ones too. Everyone is on social media, and you can get lost there, get too attached to comments, to what someone types on a keyboard or phone… and that hurts. It’s not trivial. That’s something we need to talk about seriously.”
Chris Evert praised the Novak Djokovic's statement as a ‘tremendous answer’ on X. In a separate post, she shared why she typically uses less social media, writing,

“I don't really engage in social media. What I've learned in my life is that people who are judgmental, mean, or critical are usually not happy with themselves. I've had moments like that! Kindness is the way to go..❤️.”
Chris Evert reflects on her mindset after her cancer battle

Evert at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2024 (Image Source: Getty)
In late 2021, Chris Evert was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. While she was initially declared cancer free in January 2023, a heartbreaking turn of events saw her illness return in December later that year.

Recently, in an interview with Tennis365, Evert opened up about her mindset after successfully defeating cancer for a second time. She explained that while part of her was fearful of the cancer returning, she was more focused on living each day of her life to the fullest, saying,

“It does change you when you have a battle like this and I do think about whether my cancer will come back from time to time, but what I think about more is that I need to live every darn day to the fullest. You know, I’d better start doing only things that I want to do and only things that make me happy. That’s the way I think now.”

On the tennis courts, Chris Evert dominated the game of women's singles alongside Martina Navratilova for over a decade between 1974 and 1986. In those years, she won 18 Grand Slam titles and was ranked No.1 in the world for 260 weeks. Since retiring, she has turned her focus to being a tennis analyst.

