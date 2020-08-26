People will recognise me if I'm playing Roger Federer at a Grand Slam: Noah Rubin

Many have claimed that the immense popularity of Roger Federer across the world, means that players aspire to play against him at Grand Slams and other big events to become better known in different areas of the world. In an honest reflection of his career, Noah Rubin has admitted that he is one such player, that was able to gain broader international recognition after going toe-to-toe with Roger Federer at a Grand Slam event.

Unfortunately, I don't have Roger Federer's phone number: Noah Rubin claims support from the top players is vital for equality in tennis

Roger Federer (L) and Noah Rubin at the 2017 Australian Open.

Noah Rubin has often been touted for his outspoken and honest nature, as host of the 'Behind the Racquet' podcast and the American player did not hold back when talking about recognition being an important aspect for an athlete involved in individual sport.

"Just imagine, I'm playing against Federer in a Grand Slam," said the American. "Usually nobody knows me. But if I played with Roger in the Swiss Lasers team before, they suddenly know me and then they have a completely different connection to me at the Grand Slam."

Noah Rubin faced off against Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2017, where he was dispatched by the Swiss maestro. Rubin also spoke candidly about desperately wanting to compete against Roger Federer again in the second round at Wimbledon in 2019, which he could not do as he bowed out in the first round of the tournament.

"I still sleep badly because I couldn't do this (meet Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019)," asserted Noah Rubin. " I'm now 195 in the world, my best ranking position so far was 125. After only going up in the beginning, I then found out how brutally tough the tour is."

"I am only 23 years old, but I have struggled with great motivation problems in the past few months because I noticed more and more that the tour is not a place of bliss. The tour doesn't make you happy. I really wasn't in a good mood until I decided to put the rankings aside. The result was that I made my way through qualifying for the first time at Wimbledon."

Noah Rubin has been a vocal critic of economic inequality in tennis and has often claimed that other than the players at the very top of the pile, the rest of the tour is largely struggling. He does believe, however, that support from the top players which has been missing for some time, can help the situation become marginally better.

"Just because you earn 20 million a year, you shouldn't forget that five years ago, you might have played a Challenger for $ 1,000 as well," claimed Rubin. "Unfortunately this is quickly forgotten. We need more players to address the issues directly. Unfortunately, I don't have Roger Federer's cell phone number. (laughs) But Venus Williams, for example, has spoken out and supports us, which is very helpful. I will continue to use my various platforms and fight for my convictions," said Noah Rubin.