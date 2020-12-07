Paul Annacone recently shed light on the training regimen of his former pupil - Roger Federer - and emphasized how much effort the Swiss puts into fine-tuning his game. Annacone also revealed that Federer would never train specifically against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the Grand Slams, and instead would devise strategies against the duo throughout the year.

Annacone, who coached Roger Federer from 2010 to 2013, spoke on the podcast 'Tennis with an Accent' on Sunday where he recalled many interesting anecdotes and experiences from his high-profile stint.

"About specific people, we - or I - tended not to do that in the off-season: 'Roger, here’s what you would need to do against Rafa or Roger here’s one of the things I need you to do when you play Novak'," Annacone said. "Those conversations would come up during dinner throughout the year and then we would talk about philosophies and things to do to create different ways to be successful against players and then we implement those strategies in training periodically through the year. But it was never focused during the seven days. It is an ongoing conversation that happens throughout the year."

Roger Federer training with Severin Luthi

Paul Annacone then gave details of Roger Federer’s practice schedule, revealing that the Swiss legend would go through three major training blocks and one minor one annually.

“So in pre-season or training block time we always had a big one after US Open to finish the year, we had a big one in December to start the next season for Australia and then a healthy one before the clay swing to get through the grass season,” Annacone said. "And after the grass season, we usually just had an acclimatization period. So Roger had 3 significant (training blocks) and one we had to piece in a little bit.”

Many believe that Roger Federer's effortless game comes naturally to him, but Annacone insisted that the Swiss' immense hard work and dedication are what help create his unique style.

"Roger would just show up everyday and punch the clock," Annacone added. “People see this graceful athlete that just floats around and they think that it just happens. I can promise you, he has put in an unbelievable amount of work throughout his life and because he has done so many repetitions it is easier for him now to get to a high level and he knows his body well."

Roger Federer had a good chance to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2011: Paul Annacone

Rafael Nadal after beating Roger Federer at the 2011 French Open

Paul Annacone also gave some insights into Roger Federer's 2011 season. The Swiss failed to win a Major that year - the first time such an event had occurred since 2002 - but he played lights-out tennis to register a few sensational victories, including one against Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Annacone however believes that his then charge could have gone a step further and defeated Rafael Nadal in the final, given how well he had been playing.

"I actually think Roger had a good chance to beat Rafa at Roland Garros that year, he beat Novak in the semis and Novak hadn’t lost yet in 2011," Annacone said. "In the finals against Rafa, he was up 5-2 in the first set and they used really light and fast balls that year and Rafa was not happy but Roger really liked the conditions. Rafa being Rafa, found a way to problem solve and beat Roger in four sets but Roger had some good chances."