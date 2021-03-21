Naomi Osaka shares 25 things fans may not know about her, says "people think I'm really shy but I’m actually a huge goofball"

Naomi Osaka recently claimed that people misconstrue her goofy nature for being shy. The 23-year-old shared this and more in a segment with US Weekly titled '25 Things You Don’t Know About Me'.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Naomi Osaka has won two of the last three Grand Slam titles. And despite being perceived as shy and reserved in her media interactions, Osaka has become a leading voice for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Japanese player has also endeared herself to the fans with her fun-loving nature, most recently seen during the post-match ceremony of the 2021 Australian Open final.

"People think I’m really shy, but I’m actually a huge goofball," Osaka said. "I think I’m growing into my own and learning how to be more comfortable in my own skin."

While fans may not be privy to the full extent of Osaka's goofiness, her inner circle probably has much more insight into that side - as suggested by her next statement:

"When I’m with my friends we usually laugh about something stupid I have done in the past."

With the US Open being the site of two of her four Major titles, it should come as no surprise that Osaka's favorite tennis memories are associated with the American Grand Slam.

"My favorite tennis memories [are] probably all the U.S. Opens I’ve competed in," the Japanese said. "[There’s] something about being in New York — it’s just a cool atmosphere."

During the interview, Naomi Osaka also revealed that she always knew she wanted to be a tennis player. In fact, the walls of her room were adorned with the posters of some of tennis' biggest legends.

"I had posters of all my favorite tennis players on my wall as a kid: Serena Williams and Billie Jean King," Osaka said.

My biggest fear is disappointing people: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka with her team after winning the 2021 Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka went on to admit that her biggest fear was disappointing people. The 23-year-old added that she is a 'dog person' who doesn't drink coffee but loves vanilla ice-cream.

"I love vanilla ice cream with no toppings," Osaka said. "Nothing can top a plain bowl in my eyes."

Naomi Osaka, who is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae, further revealed that she is learning how to play the guitar. She also claimed to be a big fan of pop superstar Beyonce.

"I think I will always be starstruck by Beyonce," Osaka said.

The Japanese player, who confessed that she is 'crazy about brushing her teeth', also talked about her love for cooking - which has intensified over the past year.

"I really love cooking," Osaka said. "I got to experiment with it during quarantine ­and it just made me love it even more."