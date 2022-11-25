"People who will never be Davis Cup captains pretending to be Davis cup captains" - Tommy Paul slams fans arguing Team USA's decision to choose him and Jack Sock over Rajeev Ram

World No. 33 Tommy Paul was in action for Team USA in the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Italy on Thursday, where he paired up with Jack Sock in doubles. In what was the deciding fixture, the pair squared off against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, going down in straight sets.

A lot was expected from Team USA heading into the encounter as many considered them to be the favorites to win the title. With the doubles pair failing to live up to expectations, they faced plenty of criticism post-match, with fans questioning the decision to exclude World No. 3 doubles player Rajeev Ram.

Paul took to Twitter to counter the criticism, writing:

"It’s so cool to see ppl who aren’t/will never be Davis cup captains pretending to be Davis Cup captains on Twitter."

Tommy Paul @TommyPaul1 It’s so cool to see ppl who aren’t/will never be Davis cup captains pretending to be Davis cup captains on Twitter #tweetingfromyourparentsbasement It’s so cool to see ppl who aren’t/will never be Davis cup captains pretending to be Davis cup captains on Twitter #tweetingfromyourparentsbasement

Earlier in the day, Frances Tiafoe lost his singles tie against Lorenzo Sonego, while Taylor Fritz restored parity for the Americans by beating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

Tommy Paul's 2022 season

Tommy Paul will be hoping for more success in 2023

Tommy Paul wrapped up his 2022 season after Team USA was knocked out of the Davis Cup.

Paul started the year by reaching the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1. At the Australian Open, he suffered a second-round defeat against Miomir Kecmanovic.

The American then made the semifinals at Delray Beach before going down to Cameron Norrie in straight sets. He lost to Norrie again in the fourth round at Wimbledon. Paul made the quarterfinals in Montreal before being ousted by Casper Ruud in the third round at the US Open.

Tommy Paul ended his season in singles at the Paris Masters, where he made the quarterfinals, defeating World No. 2 Rafael Nadal en route. He was eventually ousted by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The talented American will have high hopes for 2023 and will look to add to his lone ATP title, which he won in Stockholm last year.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes