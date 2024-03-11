Tallon Griekspoor had a meltdown at the Indian Wells Masters, smashing his racket eight times during his third-round loss.

Griekspoor started his third-round match against Alexander Zverev in a rich vein of form. The Dutchman seemed favorite to win the first set when he established a 5-3 lead. However, his German opponent's sudden and drastic improvement resulted in the set going to a tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Griekspoor had two set points to capitalize on. However, once again, Zverev nullified the Dutchman's threat and ultimately won the set. Understandably, Griekspoor was fuming, and it was his racket that bore the brunt of his frustrations.

The 27th seed smashed his racket eight times as his frustrations boiled over. Unsurprisingly, he received a warning from the chair umpire.

Griekspoor's rage-filled outburst also prompted a variety of reactions from tennis fans on social media. Two users pointed their fingers at Novak Djokovic for the Dutchman's violent act. Over the years, the Serb has given in to his frustrations multiple times, leading to numerous smashed rackets.

"Griekspoor is a perfect example of the impact that Novak Djokovic has on young people watching this sport," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"THIS..... is how people will ultimately remember Djokovic for! The influence he has on tennis...," another user wrote.

One user suggested that the mental challenge of tennis may not suit Griekspoor.

"This sport probably isn't for you if you needed to smash that racquet 8 times to let stabilize your anger," they wrote.

Another user was of the opinion that the Dutchman would have benefited from conserving his energy for the second set.

"Should’ve saved some of that energy for the second set," they wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Griekspoor's racket smash from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic had expressed regret after breaking two rackets at the 2023 ATP Finals

Djokovic faced Holger Rune in the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals' round robin phase. The Serb won the first set 7-6(4). However, in the second set, which went to a tiebreak as well, he only won a single point as Rune took the match into a deciding set.

After the conclusion of the second set, the 24-time Grand Slam winner was visibly upset. He vented his frustrations by breaking two rackets with his feet. Ultimately, it was a happy ending for Djokovic as he clinched the third set to win the match.

However, when he was asked about his outburst following the match's conclusion, the Serb expressed regret for his actions.

"I wouldn't encourage anyone to do it and I don't feel satisfied with myself. The reality is that I did it and I have to take my responsibilities. I had done it in the past and maybe it helped me feel more liberated, but there are smarter ways to put frustration aside," Djokovic had said (via Marca).

