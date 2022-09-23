"Perfect introduction from the perfect person" - Tennis fans get emotional over Rafael Nadal introducing Roger Federer at Laver Cup gala

Rafael Nadal, who arrived in London on Thursday to take part in the Laver Cup, introduced Roger Federer, welcoming him on stage at a pre-tournament dinner gala.
Nadal described Federer as "a great friend" and an inspiration to everyone who loves the sport.
"Probably one of the most iconic athletes in the history. If we talk about perfection on the tennis court, it’s him. An amazing inspiration for everyone who loves sport and in a personal way, a great friend. Somebody that I look (up at) to improve in every single way," Nadal said. "This weekend is probably going to be probably one of the toughest moments."
Nadal also stressed the need to enjoy the moment.
"Mr Roger Federer had to say goodbye but let's enjoy this moment, let's celebrate. He had an amazing career," he added.
Tennis fans have reacted to the generous and profound introduction with a mix of emotion and wit.
"Perfect introduction from the perfect person," a fan aptly summed up Nadal's speech.
"Rafa ditched the entire... I not gonna want to sound like I gonna be his boyfriend," another fan joked.
Others were driven to tears by the Spaniard's discourse.
"Aww Rafa I am crying," one fan tweeted.
"I cried," another added.
A few Twitter users chose to view the 'bromance' from a humorous standpoint.
"Oh good grief. Is one of them going to propose to the other this weekend? It’s getting to be too much. They were rivals, not best friends," one fan wrote.
"I thought about writing 'former rival' but let's give it one more day," another fan added.
"Find a guy that hyped you up like Nadal and Federer hype each other up," one fan suggested.
"Beautiful. Rafa is always so honest and poilite, finding the perfect words in the right occassion," another chimed in.
Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe
Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal to play doubles for Team Europe this evening. The two tennis greats will go up against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of the USA.
Casper Ruud will take on Sock while Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Diego Schwartzman in the singles events during the day.
Andy Murray will face Alex de Minaur during the evening session.
Team Europe have beaten Team USA in all four editions of the Laver Cup to date, with the inaugural one played in 2017.