"Perfection, fighter, dominant"- Patrick Mouratoglou on what word he associates with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou gave the 'Big 3' —Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—some of his nicest remarks.

The Frenchman frequently posts analysis and commentary reels of players. In a recent Instagram reel shared by him, Mouratoglou was seen taking part in a fun game called "Word Association Game".

When asked to sum up each player in one word, he chose "perfection" for Roger Federer, "fighter" for Rafael Nadal, and "dominant" for Novak Djokovic.

In the past 20 years, the men's singles players with the most success have been the 'Big 3'. Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 tournaments overall, owns the all-time total title record among the three. While Novak Djokovic holds 21, Roger Federer has 20 Grand-Slams under his belt.

Even in their mid-30s, Nadal and Djokovic are still dominating the courts. Nadal won this year's first two Grand Slams -- the Australian Open and the French Open, and the Serb has successfully defended his Wimbledon crown by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the championship match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, Federer hasn't played on the tour in over a year after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. However, he is looking forward to making a comeback in this year's Laver cup in September and the Swiss Indoors in his hometown of Basel in October.

Novak Djokovic confirms Laver Cup participation alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

Novak Djokovic recently announced his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup. The 35-year-old will represent Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will participate in the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018.

In a statement published on Laver Cup's website, the World No. 7 said that he was "really excited" to represent Team Europe in the fifth iteration of the competition.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September," Djokovic said, adding, "It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."

Laver Cup will be held between September 23-25.

