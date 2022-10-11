Personnel change in Emma Raducanu's team as Brit splits up with coach Dmitry Tursunov, hires new physical trainer

Emma Raducanu has undergone yet another personnel change in 2022, as the Brit has reportedly split up with coach Dmitry Tursunov after their short time together. The Russian, who joined the former US Open champion during the North American hardcourt swing on a trial basis, has left her entourage with mutual consent and will join another WTA player as early as next week.

Another notable change in the Raducanu camp is the addition of fitness guru Jez Green, an important catalyst behind the success of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray during his peak years as well as Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem in recent times.

Social media is already rife with speculation as to who the World No. 68's next coach will be, with many hoping it might be Wim Fisette -- former coach to Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Naomi Osaka.

Regardless of the coaching situation, the inclusion of a new fitness trainer has come as welcome news for the former World No. 10's fans, especially considering her repeated run-ins with physical issues throughout her first year on the WTA tour in 2022.

Emma Raducanu aiming to be fit in time for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Emma Raducanu at the Hana Bank Korea Open

Following her latest defeat at the hands of Daria Kasatkina in her opener at the 2022 Ostrava Open, Emma Raducanu was scheduled to take part in the Transylvania Open. Unfortunately, the Brit had to pull out at the last minute due to a wrist injury.

She also opted out of the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, thus bringing to an end her 2022 season in singles. However, the former US Open champion has been named in Great Britain's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals from November 8-13, where she will feature alongside Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson.

Speaking in a recent interview, team captain Anna Keothavong revealed that she had recently spoken with Raducanu, who was doing everything in her capacity to get fit in time for the team competition.

"I was literally on the phone to [Emma Raducanu] this morning at the airport. We have the benefit of time on our side. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals isn’t for another month," Keothavong said, adding, "She’s doing her best to rest up and recover and she’s got a rehab programme in place. We’ll just have to see how it goes and she’s got to manage it and look after herself, which is the most important thing."

Poll : 0 votes