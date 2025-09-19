"Pete Sampras seemed lazy, thoughtless" - Andre Agassi explains Nick Kyrgios & Alexander Zverev's lack of Slam success with fascinating anecdote

Andre Agassi believes that Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev's lack of Grand Slam success doesn't mean that they are not talented. He is of the opinion that it takes a lot more than talent to win a Major title, citing the story of his rival, Pete Sampras.

Ad

Agassi and Sampras battled for titles against each other throughout the prime years of their careers. During this time, Sampras claimed 14-Grand Slam titles, four of which came from titanic clashes against Agassi.

Kyrgios and Zverev, on the other hand, have had some hard luck at Majors. Kyrgios lost his only chance at a Grand Slam to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2022 and hasn't been able to advance further than the round of 16 since. The world No. 3, meanwhile, has managed to qualify for three Grand Slam finals (2020 US Open, 2024 French Open, 2025 Australian Open), but lacked the final push.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Tennis365, Andre Agassi said:

"Nick Kyrgios has a talent that is potentially unparalleled in the tennis world, but how much would you bet on him? Alex Zverev, that guy has a big game and he seems professional and focused, but there is so much that goes into the psyche of being the best versus trying to get there."

Ad

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi then cited Sampras and added:

"If you take Pete Sampras as an example, I watched him practice when he was 17... I see him at a professional tournament and I am like ranked three in the world and I feel sorry for him. I looked at him and thought this guy is not going to get anywhere. I feel so bad for him. He is not going to amount to anything. I mean, he can’t hit a backhand, he looks so lazy and thoughtless out there... and look what he achieved."

Ad

"You just don’t know who can do it, when it happens... It’s that extra factor that you just can’t see that makes all the difference."

Andre Agassi on facing 'painful' losses against Pete Sampras

After years of heated rivalry, Andre Agassi was grateful for the impact that his rivalry with compatriot Pete Sampras had on his life. Recalling these moments at a press event for the 2025 Laver Cup, Agassi said:

Ad

"Pete and I faced each other many times during our professional careers and many battles have remained in my mind to this day. Sampras inflicted some of the most painful defeats of my career on me, but I wouldn't have become a great player if I hadn't faced a legend like him."

The former ATP star is the captain of Team USA for this edition of the Laver Cup, taking place in San Francisco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi