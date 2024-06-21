Petra Kvitova and husband Jiri Vanek embrace her baby bump in adorable pregnancy photoshoot

Petra Kvitova and her husband Jiri Vanek continue to embrace the prospect of becoming parents soon with a captivating photoshoot.

Kvitova kicked off 2024 in the best possible fashion by announcing that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband and long-time coach Vanek. The pair has been dating since 2021 and got married in July of last year.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!" the Czech pro had written on her Instagram back in January this year.

Petra Kvitova announced her preganancy alongside husband Jira Vanek in January earlier this year (Picture: Pretra Kvitova Instagram)

The post included a sonogram photo and Kvitova's personal slogan- "Courage, Belief, Pojd."

Kvitova, who regularly gives fans a peek into her personal life, gave them another update on Thursday, June 20, of an adorable pregnancy photoshoot with Vanek in the frame. The pair can be seen basking in the precious moment while proudly showing off the bump.

Petra Kvitova proudly shows off her baby bump with Jiri Vanek(Picture: Pretra Kvitova Instagram)

"🤍, @terezafoto.cz," read the caption.

Kvitova and Vanek's professional relationship began roughly eight years ago. The news about their relationship became public in 2021. Vanek reportedly popped the question about marriage to Kvitova at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, to which Kvitova said yes, describing him as her "special place."

The pair tied the knot on July 23, 2023, in a private ceremony at a resort in the Bohemian Highlands reported Blesk, a Czech tabloid. Barbora Strycova among others was present at the event.

Jiri Vanek has guided Petra Kvitova to some impressive results

Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek celebrate winning the Bett1open 2023 Berlin (Picture: Getty)

Petra Kvitova and Jiri Vanek first began working together in the 2016 odd-season and have seen plenty of success over their eight-year association on the WTA tour. The Czech two-time Grand Slam champion has won twelve titles with Vanek by her side in sixteen finals appearances.

She picked up her first trophy with him at the 2017 Birmingham Classic, beating Ashleigh Barty in the finals in three sets 4–6, 6–3, 6–2. The pair saw plenty of success together the following year, winning a total of five titles in St. Petersburg, Qatar, Prague, Madrid, and Birmingham. She also reached the final of the 2018 Australian Open, but went down to Naomi Osaka in a three-set epic 6–7(2), 7–5, 4–6. She won in Stuttgart in 2019, but remained trophyless the following year.

She lifted the biggest title of their partnership last year in Miami, beating Elena Rybakina in straight sets 7–6(14), 6–2 en route to her ninth career WTA 1000 crown.