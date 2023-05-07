Petra Kvitova recently announced her withdrawal from the 2023 Italian Open due to an injury on her right foot. In her statement, she expressed her determination to do everything in her power to recover and compete at the upcoming 2023 French Open.

Last month, Kvitova was also forced to withdraw from the Stuttgart Open due to the same foot injury that has been plaguing her. The news of the Czech's withdrawal is particularly disheartening for her fans, especially considering her impressive performance at the 2023 Miami Open where she won her 30th WTA singles title.

In her statement, Kvitova expressed her deep disappointment in having to withdraw from the Italian Open. The two-time Grand Slam champion shared her regret in missing out on the beautiful sights of Rome and the support of Italian fans.

Kvitova went on to convey her determination to overcome the setback and do everything in her power to recover and compete at the highly anticipated 2023 French Open.

"Unfortunately my right foot is continuing to cause me pain so, after consulting my team, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Rome. I will mis the beautiful site, the Italian fans and I would like to wish the tournament a great week. I'll now work hard to do everything I can to be ready for the French Open," Kvitova wrote.

Petra Kvitova's Instagram story

Petra Kvitova says Russian and Belarusian players shouldn't be allowed at Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova speaking at a press conference

Petra Kvitova voiced her concerns about Wimbledon's decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Grand Slam tournament in 2023, given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In 2022, the All England Club barred Russian and Belarusian players from participating in Wimbledon as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The decision had significant consequences, as the WTA, ATP, and ITF subsequently stripped Wimbledon of all ranking points.

During a press conference, Kvitova also acknowledged the difficult circumstances that Wimbledon encountered last year. However, the Czech star was quick to express her dissatisfaction with their recent decision.

Petra Kvitova firmly believes that Russian and Belarusian players should not be permitted to participate in the prestigious grasscourt Major or even the Olympics due to the ongoing war.

"I appreciate that Wimbledon had a tough time last year not giving the points, that Belarusian and Russian didn't play. And I think they shouldn't be allowed, actually, in my opinion, either to Olympics. I'm just still a bit on the Ukrainian side of this," she added.

