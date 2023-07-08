Petra Martic lights up Wimbledon with a pre-match jacket reminiscent of Roger Federer

Petra Martic donned a white blazer in tribute to one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Roger Federer, as she entered the court for her third-round match against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2023 on Friday (July 7).

The blazer was reminiscent of the one worn by Roger Federer in his 2006 Wimbledon campaign when he won his fourth consecutive title at the All England Club.

Martic, who is ranked No. 29 in the world and has won two WTA singles titles and one doubles title, hoped that her outfit would bring her some luck in her match against Swiatek, the 2023 French Open champion and top seed.

However, despite putting up a valiant fight, Martic lost in two sets to the Polish sensation, who advanced to the fourth round.

On Friday, a Twitter user posted a side-by-side picture of Roger Federer and Petra Martic and pointed out the similarities of the iconic outfit.

"Petra Martic walked onto court in a Federer Wimbledon 2006 throwback blazer," a Twitter user captioned the post.

Before facing Swiatek, Martic had to overcome two young opponents in the first two rounds of Wimbledon 2023. The 30th seed from Croatia, survived two three-set battles to reach the third round of Wimbledon 2023. She overcame Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-7, 4-1 in the first round and Diane Parry of France 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round.

Martic had reached the fourth round of Wimbledon thrice before, in 2017, 2019, and 2022 but could not repeat that feat this year.

A look back at Roger Federer's iconic white jacket at Wimbledon 2006

Roger Federer in Wimbledon Championships 2006

In 2006, Roger Federer, the reigning world number one and three-time Wimbledon champion, made a bold fashion statement at the prestigious tournament.

Throughout the event, he sported a cream-colored flannel jacket adorned with his personal emblem. The jacket, tailored by Nike, served as a tribute to Federer's mastery of grass-court tennis and his deep respect for Wimbledon's traditions.

The single-breasted jacket featured intricate embroidery on the left pocket, incorporating various symbolic elements. The emblem included the Leo zodiac symbol, representing Federer's birthdate of August 8.

Interwoven tennis racquets symbolized his extraordinary skill and dominance in the sport while clusters of grass alluded to his three previous Wimbledon triumphs. The letter 'F' represented his surname while the Swiss cross proudly displayed his nationality.

Before and after each match, Federer draped the jacket over his tennis shorts, exuding an air of elegance and confidence. In the final, he faced his main rival, Rafael Nadal, and emerged victorious in four sets, with a score of 6-0, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. This remarkable achievement secured Federer's fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

Roger Federer's fashion choice not only demonstrated his impeccable style but also served as a representation of his excellence on the grass courts and his deep connection to the tournament's traditions.

