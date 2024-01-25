Photo of 11-year-old Zheng Qinwen watching Li Na lift the Australian Open trophy exactly 10 years ago goes viral as Zheng reaches historic final

China’s Zheng Qinwen has followed in the footsteps of her idol Li Na by reaching the final of the 2024 Australian Open. In light of her feat, an endearing picture of her younger self watching the Chinese legend lift the trophy has gone viral.

On Thursday, January 25, Zheng Qinwen created history by becoming only the second Chinese tennis player ever to reach a Grand Slam singles final. The 12th seed did so by defeating Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final.

The only other Chinese tennis player to achieve the feat is former World No. 2 Li Na, who featured in four Grand Slam finals - three at the Australian Open, and won two titles – in 2011 at the French Open and in 2014 at Melbourne Park.

Incidentally, January 25 happens to be the exact date that the Chinese legend lifted her solitary Australian Open title 10 years ago.

Zheng Qinwen, who was 11 at the time, watched Li Na hoist the trophy with her peers on television. A picture from the noteworthy moment recently resurfaced on social media following the 21-year-old’s success.

Zheng Qinwen on replicating Li Na at the 2024 Australian Open: "I try to not let other things affect me even if [it's] destiny"

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after making the 2024 Australian Open final

Zheng Qinwen conversed with Li Na for the first time during her ongoing Australian Open campaign. The two-time Grand Slam champion surprised the Chinese No. 1 in Melbourne Park after her third-round victory over compatriot Wang Yafan.

When Zheng advanced to the quarter-final, she revealed how their meeting went.

"The interview, when I met her, I was really surprised. I think everybody could see that. She’s really classic and I think, a powerful woman. And honestly, I think she looks much more beautiful than when I saw her on TV when I was young," Zheng said in her on-court interview after the fourth round.

The Chinese added that the 41-year-old advised her to "keep it simple" on the court.

"Li Na told me, she gave me advice, said to me, ‘Just play! Don’t think too much.’ Yeah. ‘Keep it simple.’"

After her latest win over Dayana Yastremska in the Australian Open semi-final, Zheng Qinwen touched upon her historic feat and potentially replicating her idol exactly ten years later.

"I believe in the destiny. Yes, I do. But, you know, I try to not let other things affect me even if [it's] destiny," Zheng said in her post-match press conference.

She, however, jokingly revealed her selective approach to destiny.

"You know, when everything is working well, I believe in the destiny. But if the destiny doesn't go on my side, I don't believe that at all. Only depends where destiny goes," she joked.

Zheng will face World No. 2 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka as she bids for her maiden Grand Slam title in Saturday’s title clash.