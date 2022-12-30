Serena Williams' Insider photoshoot from 2022 "still one of my favourite shoots to date", says photographer

Serena Williams posed for fashion photographer Joshua Kissi for a story published in Insider in April. The Ghanaian-American director and photographer recently dubbed the particular photo shoot as one of his favorites.

Insider is a news portal based in the United States which ran a story on the legendary tennis player in April while she was away from the tour due to her injuries. The 41-year-old star posed for the highly experienced photographer as he used a few colorful backdrops and dramatic lighting to produce some of the most stunning portraits of the 23-time Grand Slam winner in different outfits.

As 2022 is about to end, Insider has released a list of the most eye-catching and outstanding photographs that its photographers captured this year, and Joshua Kissi's photo shoot of Williams has been included. The 33-year-old photographer has revealed that it was one of his favorite assignments ever.

"Thank you! Still one of my favorite shoots to date," Kissi tweeted.

After receiving a wildcard, Serena Williams returned to action at the 2022 Wimbledon after a year-long layoff. Her hunt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was cut short by Harmony Tan of France, who defeated the iconic player in the first round at SW19.

After winning her first match at the Canadian Open in August, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced that she would hang up her racquet after the North American tour. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic beat her in the second round. At the Cincinnati Open, Emma Raducanu defeated the American 6-4, 6-0 in the opening match.

Williams started well at the US Open as she defeated Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. However, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic beat Williams in the third round at Flushing Meadows, bringing her 27-year-long extraordinary career to an end in September.

"I’ve never allowed myself to relax before" - Serena Williams on life after tennis

Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams penned down a heartfelt note in Vogue magazine in August, revealing that she was going to "evolve away" from tennis. The legendary player had stated that it was difficult for her to say goodbye to tennis but she was ready for the next chapter of her life.

However, in a recent social media post, Williams stated that she was struggling to adjust to her post-retirement life, which she said was harder than she had imagined.

"I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before," Serena Williams tweeted.

