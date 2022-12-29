Tennis enters its first season without Serena Williams and Roger Federer since 1997

Serena Williams and Roger Federer, two of the biggest names in the sporting world, retired from professional tennis in 2022. This means that the 2023 season will be the first time since 1997 that neither of the two legends will be seen on the tour.

A few days after she turned 14, Williams made her debut in October 1995. Her first Grand Slam appearance came at the 1998 Australian Open and her first of the 23 Grand Slam victories came at the 1999 US Open. Apart from the statistics, the impact that Serena Williams had on the sport made her one of the greatest players of all time.

During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2021 Wimbledon, the American icon suffered a torn hamstring, forcing her to retire mid-match. She could not play for the next 12 months and returned to action at the 2022 Wimbledon as a wildcard entrant where France's Harmony Tan beat her in the first round.

After winning her opening match at the Canadian Open, the 41-year-old declared that the 2022 US Open would be her last professional tournament. Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Flushing Meadows, ending her glorious 27 year career.

Federer, on the other hand, made his ATP debut in 1998. While he played his first main draw Grand Slam match at the 1999 French Open, the Swiss Maestro lifted his first Major in London in 2003. In the last few years, the 41-year-old struggled with a knee injury and even had multiple surgeries. However, there was no relief from his persistent pain.

In September this year, Federer announced that he would call it a day after the 2022 Laver Cup. He expressed his wish to play his last doubles match alongside friend-cum-rival Rafael Nadal. The former World No. 1 retired as a 20-time Grand Slam champion. In his last Grand Slam match at the 2021 Wimbledon, Federer was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the fourth round.

"It’s harder than I ever imagined" - Serena Williams on post-retirement life

Serena Williams recently took to social media to reveal that she is yet to completely adjust to her post-retirement life. In August, the American legend announced her retirement and in September, she played her last professional match at the US Open.

She tweeted to state that life after tennis was harder than she imagined.

"I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before," Serena Williams tweeted.

