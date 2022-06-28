"Physically home, mentally at Wimbledon"- Leylah Fernandez gives fans an update on her recovery from the foot fracture

Leylah Fernandez took to social media to post a video of herself practising at home by hitting tennis balls against a wall.

The Canadian suffered a foot fracture during her French Open quarterfinal against Martina Trevisan and was seen walking on crutches shortly after the completion of the tournament. As a result, Fernandez was unable to compete in the entirety of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

In the video, posted on Twitter, the 2021 US Open runner-up can be seen hitting tennis balls against a wall. While the teenager is no longer on crutches, a leg brace can be seen on her right foot.

"Physically home, mentally at Wimbledon," the caption of her video read.

"Hopefully by the end of July" - Leylah Fernandez on her return

Leylah Fernandez hopes to return to action by the end of July

In a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Leylah Fernandez gave an update on her return to action.

"Hopefully by the end of July," Fernandez said, when asked about when she's expected to be back in action.

She confirmed a couple of weeks back that she would compete at the Citi Open in Washington for the very first time in her career. The tournament begins on July 30 so that could be when the US Open runner-up makes her return.

"This injury won't keep me off the court for long. I am excited to say that I'll be playing at the tournament, the Citi Open for the very first time. So come and cheer us on between July 30th to August 7th at Washington DC," she said.

Fernandez has won 16 out of 24 matches so far this season, having successfully defended her title at the Monterrey Open by beating Camila Osorio in the final. The 19-year-old also reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Open.

At the French Open, Fernandez beat Kristina Mladenovic, Katerina Siniakova, and Belinda Bencic to book her place in the fourth round, where she survived a scare from 27th seed Amanda Anisimova to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Despite her injury problems, Fernandez managed to finish her match against Martina Trevisan before losing 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Trevisan keeps going!



Italian surprise reaches career's first Grand Slam semi-finals in Roland-Garros defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7 6-3 Trevisan keeps going! Italian surprise reaches career's first Grand Slam semi-finals in Roland-Garros defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7 6-3 https://t.co/nxRUCUXhdP

The Canadian is currently 15th in the WTA rankings, a career-best for her so far. Having missed the grasscourt season, Fernandez will be eager to recover from her foot fracture and make a return to the WTA tour as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far