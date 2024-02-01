Pickleball Slam 2: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam is almost upon us. The marquee match of the exhibition event will see Andre Agassi team up with his wife Steffi Graf to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a best-of-three mixed doubles match at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in South Florida, USA.

With a total of 43 Major titles in the mix, the clash between the two teams will make Pickleball Slam 2 loads of fun. They will also be joined by former players like Jack Sock and James Blake, as they captain the Agassi-Graf and McEnroe-Sharapova teams, respectively.

Andre Agassi will make his second appearance at the exhibition event, having bagged $1 million in the event's inaugural edition last March. The eight-time Major winner recently took to social media to show off his world-class double-handed backhand during a practic hit, dispelling any doubts about his game being rusty.

Steffi Graf, meanwhile, is expected to have finetuned her game just like her husband. The 22-time Major winner traded only a few knocks with her paddle at last year's Pickleball Slam. Graf's outing this year will be her first-ever competitive match.

John McEnroe, on the other hand, will be out for revenge this year, considering how he was edged by Agassi in a three-set doubles match in 2023. While the eight-time Major winner hasn't put up videos of his practice sessions, McEnroe has directed plenty of trash-talk at his countryman in the lead-up to their rematch.

Maria Sharapova, on her part, didn't have anything to do with the paddle sport until early 2023, when she took to social media to announce that she will participate at Pickleball Slam 2. The five-time Major winner is perhaps the player to look out for at the exhibition event, as she is the youngest of the lot.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the live telecast details regarding the exhibition event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood:

Pickleball Slam 2: Television broadcast and live streaming details

The event will only be broadcast on TV for American viewers. They can catch all the action going down at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on ESPN2.

Fans in USA can also catch the event on fuboTV, an American streaming television service.

Where to watch: ESPN

Date: February 4, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, South Florida, USA

