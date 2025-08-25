PICTURE: Andre Agassi and daughter Jaz make rare public appearance together to watch Novak Djokovic in action at US Open

Novak Djokovic has begun his campaign at the US Open. As he hunts for his 25th Grand Slam title, tennis legend Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz made a rare public appearance together as they turned up to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to show their support for the Serb.Agassi is one of America's best known tennis stars. During his career on the courts, the 55-year-old claimed a whopping eight Grand Slam titles. In 2001, the former World No.1 married fellow tennis star Steffi Graf. The duo share two kids together, son Jaden and daughter Jaz.Recently, Andre Agassi and Jaz Agassi made their way to the ongoing 2025 US Open to watch Novak Djokovic in action during his opening round match. Agassi donned a simple suit for the occasion, while his daughter sported a chic blue dress.Agassi and Djokovic share a close relationship, with the American having briefly coached the current World No.7 in 2017.When Andre Agassi heaped praise on Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2024 Australian OpenDjokovic and Agassi at the 2017 French Open (Image Source: Getty)Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer are inarguably the three greatest men's singles tennis players of all-time and the trio’s rivalry has been hailed as legendary by fans and players alike.In January 2024, Andre Agassi visited the Australian Open as a spectator and spoke to The Australian about his thoughts on Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer’s achievements, highlighting that the Serb was unmatched in terms of accolades.“There’s so many ways to look at it, but when you look at it on paper you just can’t argue with what he (Djokovic) has accomplished. The amount that he’s won, the head-to-heads, the Masters (titles), the year-end number ones, the weeks at number, all those stats. Novak has won more Australian Opens than I’ve won Slams for crying out loud, what do you do but laugh? I don’t know what to say to that,” he said.He went on to emphasize that all three of them revolutionized the sport of tennis, but Djokovic had a clear edge on paper, saying,“I’m such a traditionalist for the game itself. When I look at what people bring to the sport, he (Djokovic) has brought so much, unquestionably. But then you look at what Roger has brought to the sport – the elegance and the class and the way that he did it. And then Nadal, the intensity or the ballistic nature in the way he engaged with the game. All of these guys have broadened tennis. When it comes to on paper, I don’t think you can argue against what Novak has done.”Over the course of his career, Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, the most of all-time. He has also been ranked No.1 in the world for a total of 428 weeks. The 38-year-old is currently in action at the US Open, where he will be looking to further his status as the most decorated tennis player in the history of the sport.