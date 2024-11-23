PICTURE: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt continues to explore her interest in pickleball with a day on the courts

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both led legendary tennis careers, but they've picked up the game of pickleball since their retirement. Now, it seems that they've shared their interests with their close ones, as their son Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt indulged in a daytime pickleball outing with some friends, just a couple of days after she spent some time on the court at night.

Jaden and Holt have been together for two years and share occasional updates of their life together with fans. Jaden is the oldest child of Agassi and Graf and has opted for a sporting career like his parents. However, instead of tennis, the younger Agassi has focused on baseball and is currently playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

On the other hand, while not a player, Holt is also involved in the sporting world, having graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology and Sports Management. Post her graduation, she interned for the Texas Rangers MLB team.

Trending

Now, Holt is indulging in the pickleball interests of her boyfriend's parents, as she shared a snap of herself on the courts alongside a few other people.

Via Catherine Holt's Instagram story

Andre Agassi on how pickleball is different from tennis

Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam (Image Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi led a legendary career as a tennis star, storming to eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal. Since his retirement, Agassi has kept himself busy with a new racquet sport, pickleball.

The tennis vs pickleball debate has been widely discussed, with the latter popularly rising, and Agassi weighed into it during Life Time’s New York City pickleball event in August, calling pickleball more ‘participation-centric’.

“If you have your weekend-warrior match in tennis and I give you tickets to Alcaraz-Nadal playing down the street, you’re going to give up playing to watch. But with pickleball, if I say the best are playing down the street, you’d say, 'Well, what about us? What about our game? We want to play.' It’s a real participation-centric activity. I love watching pickleball, but only until I get to that point of wanting to go play it,” he said.

He went on to add that the sports was about community, saying,

“I’ve seen pickleball save so many tennis clubs because people come and play. This sport translates culture, it breaks down cultural barriers. It’s people, it’s community, anybody can play it.”

Andre Agassi's talents from tennis have translated well to pickleball, and the American will partner with Steffi Graf for Pickleball Slam 3 in January as the duo attempt to defend their title against Andy Roddick and Genie Bouchard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi