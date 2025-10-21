PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows off courage as she fearlessly goes back to training just days after suffering brutal injury

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, shared glimpses of returning to training shortly after suffering a brutal injury. Shelton, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next tournament of the 2025 season.
Rodman sustained an MCL sprain in the fifth round of the Washington Spirit's clash against Monterrey at the Concacaf W Champions Cup. She left the field on crutches and, reportedly, is recovering. However, that unfortunate incident couldn't break her spirits, as she has now returned to the gym, training with her injured leg.
On October 20, Rodman shared a video on her Instagram story, where she was seen showing off her courage as she joined the gym just days after the brutal injury. She was seen doing a leg exercise with a stick in her hand and penned a caption that read:
"Learning how to trust GODS timing"
While Ben Shelton's girlfriend is busy focusing on her recovery, the American is preparing for the Swiss Indoors, where he will face Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the tournament on October 21, 2025.
Ben Shelton made his feelings known about going public with his relationship with Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman opened up about their relationship in March 2025 after both of their TikToks on the same song went viral. They posted cute pictures of themselves on social media, making their relationship public, and the announcement captured the attention of fans.
Days after this, Shelton sat for a conversation with The New York Post, where he discussed the reactions he received after sharing his relationship, revealing that he did not think it would receive such attention.
"It’s been great, obviously. I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did. That’s not why I did it. I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up, and I realized, ‘wow, people care about my life that much.’ But yeah, [we’re] happy for sure," said Ben Shelton.
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are each other's biggest cheerleaders and are usually seen supporting one another in their respective games. The pro tennis player was once seen cheering for his counterpart during the Washington Spirit's game against the Chicago Stars in the NWSL.