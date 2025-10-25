PICTURE: Caroline Wozniacki celebrates son James turning 3; shares adorable glimpse from the special day

Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her son, James' third birthday on October 24, 2025. She recently shared glimpses of the celebration of the special day on social media.
Wozniacki has three children with her husband, David Lee. They welcomed their firstborn daughter, Olivia, into their family in 202; the second one, James, was born in October 2022; and most recently, the tennis player gave birth to a third child, Max, in July 2025. Shortly after welcoming him, her second son, James, turned three on October 24.
Wozniacki shared a glimpse of celebrating her son's birthday with a cookie and candles on her Instagram. The picture showed James beaming with joy and also carried a caption that read:
"James is 3!🥹🥹"
Woznicki and Lee recently went on a family vacation to Italy with their children, and she shared pictures of the kids sleeping peacefully on social media. Sharing a collage of all her kids sleeping while traveling, she penned a caption that read:
"Professional travelers!"
On the tennis end of things, Caroline Wozniacki was last seen on the court at the 2024 US Open, where she fell short of progressing further than the fourth round.
Caroline Wozniacki made her feelings known about adjusting to her career
Caroline Wozniacki made her feelings known about her kids adjusting to her career in the 2024 US Open press conference. Talking about traveling to tennis tournaments with her kids, she revealed that they have adjusted to the lifestyle and love being a part of it. Opening up about their fondness of new locations and new hotel rooms, she said:
"They absolutely love it. I mean, I bring them everywhere. I think it's such a great life experience for them, even though they're so young, they don't know any better. This is your life, traveling everywhere, meeting new people, seeing new places. I think they've become really open kids from that, and they adjust so well to a new bed, a new hotel room," Caroline Wozniacki said.
She added:
"We came here this year, Olivia walks into her room, she goes, Wow, this is a nice house we have here. I go, Yeah, don't get too used to this. She goes, Well, this is mine now. She, like, runs in and she's so thrilled. It's just fun to see the world through her and James' eyes. It's nice to see how easy they adjust to everything."
Caroline Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis in 2020 to focus on her family, and after welcoming two of her kids, she returned to the sport in 2023.