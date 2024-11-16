PICTURE: Jannik Sinner's mother Siglinde proudly embraces the World No. 1 during heartwarming mother-son moment at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner shared a heartwarming moment with his mother Siglinde at the ongoing 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. It saw Sinner being proudly embraced by Siglinde in the presence of the World No. 1's father Hanspeter and brother Marc.

2024 has seen Jannik Sinner firmly establish himself at the elite level of men's singles tennis. At the very beginning of the year, the Italian won the Australian Open, marking his maiden Grand Slam title triumph. In the second half of the season, Sinner clinched the US Open title as well. Furthermore, he won three ATP Masters 1000 events and two ATP 500 events, taking his tour-level title tally to 17.

These achievements helped Jannik Sinner to finish 2024 as the year-end World No. 1 for the first time in his career. Right now, the Italian is competing at the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, and has already qualified for the semifinals after winning all three of his Round Robin matches against Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev.

Trending

Sinner's parents are also with him in Turin, and recently, the 23-year-old was captured by cameras as he was warmly embraced by his mother Siglinde. His father Hanspeter and brother Marc can be seen watching on.

Expand Tweet

Sinner recently paid an emotional tribute to his parents after lifting the year-end World No. 1 trophy, which was presented to him in Turin.

"Many sacrifices" - Jannik Sinner recalled father Hanspeter and mother Siglinde's contributions towards his thriving tennis career

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Soon after proudly lifting the year-end World No. 1 trophy, Jannik Sinner turned emotional as he briefly touched on his parents' role in propeling him to the top of men's tennis. The Italian comes from humble origins in the country's German-speaking, mountainous region of South Tyrol, where his father was a chef and mother, a waitress, at a ski lodge.

"I just heard that my mom was crying, which is something very cute! Only they know from my early stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family also. We would have never though that we’d have this [year-end World No. 1 trophy] at home at some point," Sinner said.

Sinner is set to lock horns with Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, with Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev slated to clash in the other semifinal encounter. Sinner has a 2-0 lead over Ruud in the pair's ATP Tour head-to-head.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback