PICTURE: Marta Kostyuk soaks up the sun in blue bikini as she recovers by the ocean in off-season break after early end to 2025 campaign

Marta Kostyuk shared a glimpse in a blue bikini, enjoying her short break from the tour. The Ukrainian has taken a break and was seen enjoying herself at the beach.

Ad

Taking to her Instagram story, Kostyuk posted a selfie with a scenic background of the ocean, writing:

"Good morning🩵"

Kostyuk's Instagram story

The Ukrainian athlete was involved in a controversy related to Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Kostyuk has competed against Sabalenka in four matches and faced Swiatek in three; however, she has lost all seven. In a recent conversation with Tennis365, Kostyuk opened up about her situation against the Belarusian and the Pole, stating that they were bigger than her and she felt smaller than them.

Ad

Trending

Adding to this, Kostyuk also commented on their testosterone level, which sparked controversy.

"Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. It's just natural and that definitely helps," Kostyuk said.

Marta Kostyuk concluded her 2025 season after competing at the Wuhan Open, where she faced a defeat in the first round against Karolina Muchova.

Marta Kostyuk penned an emotional message, announcing the end of 2025 tennis season

Marta Kostyuk wrapped up the 2025 tennis season ranked No. 28 in the world and opened up about her journey this season with a heartwarming message on Instagram. Revealing all the takeaways from her performances and exuding gratitude toward her team for helping her to maintain a top 30 spot in the entire year despite a major injury scar, she wrote:

Ad

"This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career. It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me. There were weeks when I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play, and moments that tested me in every possible way. But somehow, we always found a way through, and that’s thanks to the people around me."

Ad

Kostyuk further spoke about some of her self-realizations, saying:

"This year also made me look at tennis differently. It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself."

Marta Kostyuk opened her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, facing the same fate as the Wuhan Open. She got bested by Yue Yuan in the first round of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More