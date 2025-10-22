PICTURE: Marta Kostyuk soaks up the sun in blue bikini as she recovers by the ocean in off-season break after early end to 2025 campaign

Marta Kostyuk shared a glimpse in a blue bikini, enjoying her short break from the tour. The Ukrainian has taken a break and was seen enjoying herself at the beach.
Taking to her Instagram story, Kostyuk posted a selfie with a scenic background of the ocean, writing:
"Good morning"
The Ukrainian athlete was involved in a controversy related to Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Kostyuk has competed against Sabalenka in four matches and faced Swiatek in three; however, she has lost all seven. In a recent conversation with Tennis365, Kostyuk opened up about her situation against the Belarusian and the Pole, stating that they were bigger than her and she felt smaller than them.
Adding to this, Kostyuk also commented on their testosterone level, which sparked controversy.
"Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. It's just natural and that definitely helps," Kostyuk said.
Marta Kostyuk concluded her 2025 season after competing at the Wuhan Open, where she faced a defeat in the first round against Karolina Muchova.
Marta Kostyuk penned an emotional message, announcing the end of 2025 tennis season
Marta Kostyuk wrapped up the 2025 tennis season ranked No. 28 in the world and opened up about her journey this season with a heartwarming message on Instagram. Revealing all the takeaways from her performances and exuding gratitude toward her team for helping her to maintain a top 30 spot in the entire year despite a major injury scar, she wrote:
"This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career. It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me. There were weeks when I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play, and moments that tested me in every possible way. But somehow, we always found a way through, and that’s thanks to the people around me."
Kostyuk further spoke about some of her self-realizations, saying:
"This year also made me look at tennis differently. It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself."
Marta Kostyuk opened her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, facing the same fate as the Wuhan Open. She got bested by Yue Yuan in the first round of the tournament.