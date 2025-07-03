  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • PICTURE: Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara gives wholesome reaction to Serb crushing Dan Evans in Wimbledon 2R

PICTURE: Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara gives wholesome reaction to Serb crushing Dan Evans in Wimbledon 2R

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 03, 2025 16:30 GMT
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara's adorable reaction- Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic received love from his family as he sealed his 99th win at Wimbledon. Bidding to clinch his eighth title in London, he displayed formidable form to take out Dan Evans 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the tournament.

Ad

Djokovic fired 11 aces with an 88% win on the first serve, leaving no scope for the Briton to make a comeback in the match. He fought with trademark command, overturning Evans' stubborn resistance with his clean serves and groundstrokes.

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion celebrated his exemplary win as his family cheered him on from the courtside. At the on-court interview after the match, he said:

“It’s the beginning of the tournament, but yes I’m aware of the history on the line and I’m thinking about the big things that I can make in this tournament.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His daughter, Tara, who is a regular in his matches, beamed with pride on the win and donned a sweet smile.

Take a look at the picture below:

Ad

Novak Djokovic often travels with his wife and two kids, Tara and Stefan, in important events. In addition to the Serb enjoying having his support system on the court, kids' unique reactions often catch the spotlight during his matches.

Novak Djokovic discusses being a doting father to his kids

Novak Djokovic with his family after the 2023 French Open - Image Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic with his family after the 2023 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, while juggling his hectic playing schedule, devotes free time to his kids to help build a strong bond. Even though ten-year-old Stefan and seven-year-old Tara are big fans of their father, he doesn't want them to view him as a tennis player but as a normal father.

Ad

Speaking to media outlet, La Nacion in 2024, he said:

"It is important that they see me as a father in the real sense of the word, as a father who is at home, with them, who follows the routine, the time to go to bed, to get up, take them to school, talk to them about life, play with them. That’s the person I want to be for them, not the “Novak Djokovic” father who is outside."
Ad

He also added how emotional having his family was when he won the Olympic gold in Paris last year, and called it a 'Hollywood' moment.

"This year we had the Olympics, I won gold for Serbia and it was the most emotional moment of my career. And when I saw my wife and my children there, I was even more emotional. It was the perfect setting, like a Hollywood movie. What more can I ask God for?" he said.

He will meet compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in his third-round match at SW19.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications