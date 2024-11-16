PICTURE: Paula Badosa gushes over "best boyfriend" Stefanos Tsitsipas as he makes her 27th birthday special with stunning bouquets

Paula Badosa was overjoyed with the gifts she received from Stefanos Tsitsipas on her birthday. Badosa, a former World No. 2, turned 27 on Friday, November 15.

The Spaniard struggled with injuries during the second half of the 2023 season and the first part of the 2024 season. However, she has since put her injury woes behind her and enjoyed a resurgent year, which has seen her ranking improve drastically.

Following the conclusion of the Italian Open, Badosa was ranked at a lowly World No. 140. However, now, she finds herself as the World No. 12, just 306 points behind the Top 10. Paula Badosa's only title in 2024 came at the Citi Open in Washington, which was her first tournament win since January 2022.

Trending

On her birthday, the Spaniard faced current World No. 2 Iga Swiatek during the Billie Jean King Cup tie between Spain and Poland. Despite putting up a brave fight, Badosa ultimately lost 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-6 to the Pole.

The loss didn't dampen her spirits though, as she received four colorful bouquets of flowers from her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. Delighted with the gifts, Badosa took to Instagram and shared an all-smiles picture of herself posing with the bouquets. The post also featured a caption.

"He didn't have enough with 1, so 4 for me. Stefanos Tsitsipas, best boyfriend," Paula Badosa wrote.

Badosa's Instagram Story featuring her posing with the flower bouquets gifted to her by boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Instagram/Paula Badosa)

Tsitsipas himself had shared an adorable post to wish Badosa on her 27th birthday.

"My favorite girl" - Stefanos Tsitsipas to Paula Badosa upon Spaniard turning 27

Paula Badosa (L), Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas, via a separate Instagram Story, penned a brief yet heartwarming note for Badosa on the occasion of her 27th birthday. Tsitsipas' post featured a hilarious video as well, which featured Badosa posing for a photo. However, the Spaniard was initially not aware that the Greek was actually recording a video of her. As soon as she found out, she burst out laughing.

"Good morning, good luck and happy birthday to my favourite girl!" Tsitsipas wrote.

Tsitsipas' season on the ATP Tour has seemingly come to an end with a whimper in Turin, the host city for the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. The Greek failed to qualify for the prestigious year-end event but was called as an alternate alongside Grigor Dimitrov.

The former ATP World No. 3's last on-court appearance came at the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback