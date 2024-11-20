PICTURE: Rafael Nadal makes Jasmine Paolini's day as Italian finally achieves her 'legendary selfie' dream in Malaga

Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini recently shared a picture with the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. This comes just a few hours after the 'King of Clay' bid goodbye to the tennis court for the final time at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Like Nadal, Paolini is currently in Malaga for the Billie Jean King Cup where her team, Italy, has advanced to the finals. The final is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (November 20).

The Italian also attended one of the Spaniard's training sessions in Malaga a couple of days ago following which she spoke about getting a "legendary selfie" with Nadal.

Her dream finally came true as she clicked a selfie with Nadal during a gym session before the Spaniard's last professional tennis tournament. In the post, Paolini can be seen in a black t-shirt and shorts while the Spaniard donned a white Nike t-shirt with the raging bull insignia and red shorts. Paolini wrote on X:

"Evvai!! Finally, I got the picture!"

Rafael Nadal's Spain lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. Spain managed just one victory in three matches, courtesy of Carlos Alcaraz's straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor.

Jasmine Paolini also spoke about her 'goal' of clicking a selfie with Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nadal addresses the crowd after the Netherlands v Spain Davis Cup Quarter-Final (Image via Getty Images)

Jasmine Paolini had previously expressed her wish to click a selfie with Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics where both players participated.

Paolini said in an interview that she already has selfies with two members of the "Big 3", Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. She added that her goal in the French capital is to ask the Spaniard for a selfie. Paolini said (via Tennis World USA):

"My goal for these Olympics is to ask Rafa for a selfie. I have one with Roger Federer and one with Novak Djokovic from the previous Olympics, so my goal is to ask for one with Rafa. I feel a little embarrassed, but I will try to do it."

Jasmine Paolini and Rafael Nadal had contrasting campaigns at the Paris Games. While Paolini clinched a gold medal in the doubles event, Nadal was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the doubles and the second round of the singles.

