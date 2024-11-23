PICTURE: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughter Olympia embark together on adorable lego-building journey

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a glimpse of his moments with their daughter, Olympia. The former Reddit co-founder and Olympia bonded over an adorable Lego-building session.

Olympia, 7, is the oldest daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The couple, who married in 2017, have another daughter, Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023.

Following Olympia's birth in 2017, Williams returned to the WTA tour the following season. Before retiring in 2022, she reached consecutive Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, she won the ASB Classic in Auckland, which was the last of her 98 career titles.

On Saturday, Alexis Ohanian posted a picture featuring their daughter Olympia building Lego play castles. He captioned the photo with a simple "GM," meaning good morning.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has always spoken about what her family means to her. In 2021, she told People that she discovered there was much more to life than tennis when she got married and had children.

"I've been so focused on my career my whole life, but when I had a family and got married, I realized that there's so much more to life. And that was great,” Serena Williams said.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, supports restricting smartphones in classrooms and prefers a "dumb phone" for Olympia

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian and Olympia (Source: Getty)

Earlier in October 2024, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, supported the restriction of smartphones in classrooms in the United States through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He suggested basic feature phones as a compromise for emergencies, saying:

“There's been a lot of talk around schools limiting or completely removing access to smartphones during school hours and you know what, I support it. Kids today have access to amazing smartphones with tons of very distracting and potentially problematic apps. I understand parents especially here in the United States wanting to be able to talk to their children at school in the event of an emergency, God forbid. Maybe the policy that's better here is just "dumb phone". One of these basic simple feature phones."

He went on to say that he expects feature phones to become more popular and that many parents, including himself, prefer them over smartphones for kids. Referring to his daughter Olympia, he said he plans to choose a feature phone when she needs one.

“I think we're gonna see some really well-made feature phones coming out here soon, plenty of parents like myself would much rather give those to our kids than a smartphone. I've got a seven-year-old, my oldest so it's not happening anytime soon but when the time comes, feature phone all the way,” he added.

Since leaving Reddit's board, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has founded venture capital firm Seven Six Nine. He has also turned his focus to promoting gender equality in sports and invested in the National Women's Soccer League team, Angel City FC.

