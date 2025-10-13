PICTURES: Amanda Anisimova shows off her stylish outfit in mirror selfie as she enjoys relaxing family barbecue

After pulling out of the Wuhan Open due to a left calf injury, Amanda Anisimova is using the time to make new memories with her extended family. The Florida native was in town for her "first family BBQ."

On Sunday, Anisimova dropped photos from her day with family. She first posted a mirror selfie, wearing a casual outfit with a black top and sunglasses. She then dropped a sun-kissed selfie with her aunt Madison McDonugh. She wrote:

"Fun aunts at the bbq."

Anisimova also posted clips that featured poolside relaxation, laughter, and plenty of good food. In the clip, his younger cousin is using water sprayer over his elder sibling. In another photo, Anisimova posed with her sister and friends, all sporting casual summer looks and matching sunglasses. She also dropped a photo in which the entire group gathered around a long outdoor table filled with grilled favorites, salads, and drinks. Anisimova wrote:

"1st Family BBQ."

Amanda Anisimova had a great year, where she made a deep run in major tournaments but ended up short of winning a Grand Slam. She has bagged one WTA title during the ongoing Asian Swing.

Before that, Anisimova reached the final of the Wimbledon championship. Iga Swiatek defeated her easily in the final at the All England Club. At the US Open, she defeated Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3. In the final against Aryna Sabalenka, she fell in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Amanda Anisimova clinches second WTA 1000 title, secures first WTA finals bid

Amanda Anisimova of the United States poses with her winner's trophy during medal ceremony after winning the Women's Singles Final match against Linda Noskova of Czech Republic on day 14 of 2025 China Open at National Tennis Center on October 05, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova won the China Open, where she defeated Linda Noskova in three sets. It was her second WTA 1000 title of the year. Before defeating Noskova, she also knocked out high seeds like Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini in the tournament.

When she defeated Paolini in the China Open quarterfinal, she secured herself a spot in the 2025 WTA Finals. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula are the other confirmed competitors.

During the China Open, Anisimova dealt with a left calf issue throughout the tournament, and she ultimately decided to drop the idea of playing in Wuhan. She will now focus on recovery to do well in the upcoming tournaments.

