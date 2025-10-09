  • home icon
  PICTURES: Andre Agassi proves he has always been a style icon as he takes trip down memory lane, revisiting his most famous looks during youth days

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 09, 2025 20:20 GMT
Andre Agassi
Andre Agassi | Source: Getty Images

Former player Andre Agassi recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing glimpses of his iconic fashion sense and style from his playing days. Agassi, who captained Team World to the 2025 Laver Cup title last month, shared his most famous on and off-court looks.

Through his recent Instagram post, the iconic tennis personality shared pictures featuring him in different sporting outfits, on-court poses, and casual wear. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native highlighted his distinctive fashion style from the 1990s, featuring him in long hair, headbands, gold earrings, and chains. In the caption, he wrote:

"Taking a stroll down amnesia lane 🫣 (face with peeking eye emoticon) #throwbackthursday."
Agassi is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Throughout his decorated career, he clinched 60 ATP Tour singles titles, including eight major titles, of which four were Australian Open and two were the US Open. In the doubles category, he won a single title and completed the career Golden Slam in singles, i.e., clinching all four major championships and an Olympic gold medal.

Andre Agassi won the Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics in the men's singles category. As a captain, he led Team World, featuring World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and others to their third Laver Cup title, with Australian star, Patrick Rafter serving as the vice-captain.

The duo's team defeated Team Europe, which featured World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, and other elite players.

Andre Agassi reflects on his leadership qualities

Andre Agassi with Team World at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
The Hall of Famer, Andre Agassi, recently shed light on his leadership role at the 2025 Laver Cup. He expressed his admiration for his team and the confidence they brought to the competition.

"I could help them. I could distract them, or I could make it about what it’s not. You earn respect, you don’t demand it. What I learned is kind of what I continue to learn, which is try to do more listening than talking and try to stay out of their way. If they notice you, hopefully it’s only because, you’re adding or keeping their eyes on the prize or on the purpose," he said (via Laver Cup's website).
He continued:

"The common theme I took away from this group is just how confident they are in what they can do on a tennis court. It was amazing to watch their calm in the midst of storms."

Agassi has also served as a coach of the Serbian legend, Novak Djokovic, and the Bulgarian star, Grigor Dimitrov.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

