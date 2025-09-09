  • home icon
PICTURES: Andre Agassi shares glimpse of special moments with kids Jaden, Jaz and their partners in US Open photodump ft. Jimmy Connors

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:43 GMT
Andre Agassi shares US Open photodump with children and their partners ft. Jimmy Connors, (Source: Getty Images)

Andre Agassi shared a photodump from the 2025 US Open, where the American tennis icon could be seen having a good time with his children, Jaden and Jaz, former players, friends, and family.

Agassi was a regular presence during the 2025 US Open, starting from playing doubles with Coco Gauff during the opening week, till attending the finals. The 8-time Major champion was seen sharing great moments with his two children, Jaden and Jaz, along with their respective partners, Catherine Holt and Parker Aqunio.

Agassi was also spotted hitting the practice courts alongside the likes of Andy Roddick, Rajeev Ram, and Tracy Austin. In another significant picture, he was seen with another icon of men's tennis, Jimmy Connors, who was a former champion at Flushing Meadows as well. He also shared moments with his former coach Brad Gilbert and clicked photos with the women's doubles runner-up Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Agassi posted these photos in a big photodump on Instagram, with the caption expressing joy at spending his time at a great event with his close people.

"Great times with great people @usopen" commented Agassi
Agassi's wife and former World No.1 Steffi Graf was also present in the group photo with friends and family.

Andre Agassi was a two-time champion at the US Open

The US Open was one of the most successful Majors for Andre Agassi in his career, as he reached the final six times and won the title twice with an overall win-loss record of 79-19 and an 81 percent win rate.

Agassi's first title at Flushing Meadows came in 1994 as the first unseeded player to be crowned champion in New York. He began his campaign with wins over Robert Eriksson and Guy Forget in the first two rounds, before winning against the likes of 12th-seeded Wayne Ferreira, sixth-seeded Michael Chang,13th-seeded Thomas Muster, and ninth-seeded Todd Martin to reach the final, where he won against fourth-seeded Michael Stich.

Agassi's second US Open title came in 1999, where the American entered as the second seed, and won his first four rounds against the likes of Nicklas Kulti, Axel Pretzsch, Justin Gimelstob, and Arnauld Clement. In the quarterfinals, he won against French qualifier Nicolas Escude, before winning against third seed Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the semifinal, and winning against seventh-seeded Todd Martin in the final in an epic five-set match.

Agassi's last US Open final came in 2005, where he lost to Roger Federer in four sets.

Edited by SAGNIK DATTA
