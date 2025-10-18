PICTURES: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her 'new partner in crime' as their family welcomes adorable new member

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz recently showed off her new ‘partner in crime’. As the family welcomed an adorable new addition to the mix, they were quick to share glimpses of this new member with fans.Agassi and Graf are undoubtedly one of the most successful couples the sporting world has ever witnessed. The duo got married in 2001, and welcomed their son Jaden later that same year. They gave birth to their daughter, Jaz, in 2003. Over the years, both the Grand Slam champions as well as their two kids have chosen to keep their lives relatively private.However, Andre Agassi recently gave fans a major update about his family's life, revealing that they had welcomed a cocker spaniel as the latest addition to the mix. Taking to Instagram, he shared a snap of the pup and wrote,“Meet Copper. The newest member of our family.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAgassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter, Jaz, also shared a picture of herself with the adorable cocker spaniel on her Instagram story, writing,“My new partner in crime ❤️.”Via @jazagassi on Instagram Andre Agassi opens up about what fatherhood means to him, shares unique anecdote about his daughter JazAgassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Andre Agassi is one of the best American men's singles tennis players the world has witnessed in recent years. However, the 55-year-old once shared that despite his success on the courts, fatherhood was ‘everything’ to him, telling the Belfast Telegraph,&quot;Fatherhood is everything. My greatest responsibility is raising them. As they get older, the decisions get a little bit more precarious and the worries get less but more intense. I have parented differently from my father - I wouldn't wish that parenting experience on anyone I cared about, because it came with its pains, despite its intentions. I've tried to take the best from it, and teach them the things I held on to that were good.Agassi went on to add that his kids were pretty normal, while revealing that Jaz often wanted to do ‘unreasonable’ things, explaining,&quot;Our kids are relatively typical. On an average day when my daughter isn't at school or listening to music in her room, she'll be asking us to go do something that's unreasonable! Our son is home-schooled and is training for his objectives in baseball. When I'm away, I always wear a necklace he made for me when he was five, which is made of beads spelling out 'daddy rocks'.”Andre Agassi rose to fame in the tennis world in 1988 as a teenage phenom. He went on to win eight Grand Slam titles over the course of his career. However, the American famously had a difficult relationship with the sport.