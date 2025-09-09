PICTURES: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine turns up the glamor in stylish fit, rocks Prada shoes during US Open visit

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, recently turned heads with her glamorous style during her US Open visit. The women's singles finals took place on September 7, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Holt visited the US Open women's singles tournament's final round, where Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova locked horns with each other, and the former claimed the trophy after earning a dominant 6-3, 7-6(3) win. Amid her appearance, Holt shared a glimpse of her look on her social media and also showcased her time at the event.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jaden Agassi's girlfriend uploaded a mirror selfie, showcasing her all-black outfit and flaunting her stylish Prada shoes. Here is a glimpse of her outfit:

Screengrab of Holt's Instagram story | IG/@catherinemholtt

She also uploaded a selfie in a car, showcasing her classy accessories, including her sunglasses and her earrings.

Screengrab of Holt's Instagram story | IG/@catherinemholtt

In her next update, she shared a video of Sabalenka's winning moment at the US Open finals with a caption that read:

"🏆 @arynasabalenka."

Screengrab of Holt's Instagram story | IG/@catherinemholtt

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden, and his girlfriend, Holt, have been dating for almost three years now, as they celebrated their two-year anniversary in September last year.

When Andre Agassi made his feelings known about the idea of his children taking up tennis as their careers

Andre Agassi sat for a conversation with The Telegraph in 2018, where he laid bare his thoughts about not forcing his children, Jaden and Jaz Agassi, to pursue tennis as their careers. Revealing that he did not want his kids to take tennis, as he wanted to break the "dysfunction" in his childhood.

Stating that he wanted to be like his father, when it comes to taking care of his kids, he said:

"Well, I do not wish my kids had taken up tennis. It’s too late to ask what I wish because they’re older; they’re 16 and 14," Andre Agassi said.

He added:

"My goal: We all try to break the cycle of dysfunction in our childhood. And I’ve done my best to do that in areas that I feel that I was denied, and I try to be the person that my father was to me in areas of offering strength. But you do a lot more learning as a parent than you do teaching, and I am always trying to learn."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, is frequently seen gushing over his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on social media. Most recently, she shared a picture of herself donning a white top and a black skirt, which garnered the attention of Agassi's son, who left a cute comment, gushing over her picture.

