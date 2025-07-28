  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Andre Agassi
  • "Perfection" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden smitten by girlfriend Catherine Holt turning up the style in latest mirror selfie

"Perfection" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden smitten by girlfriend Catherine Holt turning up the style in latest mirror selfie

By Stuti Dutta
Published Jul 28, 2025 06:52 GMT
Jaz Agassi (left) Andre Agassi (left center) Steffi Graf (right center) and Jaden Agassi (right). Image: Getty
Jaz Agassi (left) Andre Agassi (left center) Steffi Graf (right center) and Jaden Agassi (right). Image: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, sent love to his girlfriend Catherine Holt by reacting to her latest stylish mirror-selfies. Jaden seemed smitten by Catherine, as he expressed his admiration for her fashion choices.

Ad

The couple celebrated the second anniversary of their relationship in September last year. Catherine has often posted their outings and celebrations with family on social media.

On July 27, Catherine posted a carousel on Instagram in a stylish fit. It contained two pictures, where she could be seen wearing a white corset top and a short black skirt with knee-high black leather boots. She wore minimal jewelry and left her hair loose to complete her look. The carousel also contained a short video selfie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jaden reacted to the picture in one word:

"Perfection 😍"

The post also caught 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf's niece Alaia Graf's attention.

"SHE'S THAT GIRL," Alia Graf wrote for Catherine Holt on Instagram.
Screengrab from Catherine Holt&#039;s Instagram @catherinemholt
Screengrab from Catherine Holt's Instagram @catherinemholt

Catherine had previously also posted pictures of her ensembles captioned 'bedroom series' that had drawn loving reactions from Jaden.

Ad

Jaden is pursuing professional baseball and has pitched for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League. Catherine has earned a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management and also gained experience working for the Texas Rangers.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden spent a fun-filled horse race outing with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Andre Agassi&#039;s son Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Image: Getty
Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Image: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, took his girlfriend, Catherine, for a fun-filled horse-race outing over the weekend of July 18-20. The couple attended the opening of the 86th season of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego.

Ad

Jaden often sends loving messages to Catherine online, but has few posts on his own Instagram handle. His previous post was in September last year when the couple had celebrated their second anniversary.

On July 22, Jaden posted a series of pictures from the couple's time at the San Diego horse club on Instagram. They wore coordinated outfits and elaborate hats, posing with their friends, and Jaden indulged in a game of golf.

Ad

The couple had also attended the annual event last year making it their tradition-of -sorts. Jaden looked forward to carrying it on next year with the caption:

"362 days till next opening day."

Jaden has one other sibling, a younger sister, Jaz. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf share a close bond with their children and are also supportive of their children's respective partners.

About the author
Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications