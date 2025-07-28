Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, sent love to his girlfriend Catherine Holt by reacting to her latest stylish mirror-selfies. Jaden seemed smitten by Catherine, as he expressed his admiration for her fashion choices.The couple celebrated the second anniversary of their relationship in September last year. Catherine has often posted their outings and celebrations with family on social media.On July 27, Catherine posted a carousel on Instagram in a stylish fit. It contained two pictures, where she could be seen wearing a white corset top and a short black skirt with knee-high black leather boots. She wore minimal jewelry and left her hair loose to complete her look. The carousel also contained a short video selfie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaden reacted to the picture in one word:&quot;Perfection 😍&quot;The post also caught 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf's niece Alaia Graf's attention.&quot;SHE'S THAT GIRL,&quot; Alia Graf wrote for Catherine Holt on Instagram.Screengrab from Catherine Holt's Instagram @catherinemholtCatherine had previously also posted pictures of her ensembles captioned 'bedroom series' that had drawn loving reactions from Jaden.Jaden is pursuing professional baseball and has pitched for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League. Catherine has earned a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management and also gained experience working for the Texas Rangers.Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden spent a fun-filled horse race outing with girlfriend Catherine HoltAndre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Image: GettyAndre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, took his girlfriend, Catherine, for a fun-filled horse-race outing over the weekend of July 18-20. The couple attended the opening of the 86th season of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego.Jaden often sends loving messages to Catherine online, but has few posts on his own Instagram handle. His previous post was in September last year when the couple had celebrated their second anniversary.On July 22, Jaden posted a series of pictures from the couple's time at the San Diego horse club on Instagram. They wore coordinated outfits and elaborate hats, posing with their friends, and Jaden indulged in a game of golf.The couple had also attended the annual event last year making it their tradition-of -sorts. Jaden looked forward to carrying it on next year with the caption:&quot;362 days till next opening day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaden has one other sibling, a younger sister, Jaz. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf share a close bond with their children and are also supportive of their children's respective partners.