Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden sends romantic message to girlfriend Catherine after their fun night out with his cousins

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, sent a romantic message to his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, after a fun night out with his two cousins, Talia and Alaia Graf. Jaden's message, which described Holt as his "soulmate," responded to a glam photo session from the close family party Holt shared.

Jaden and Holt began dating in 2022 and have been going strong ever since. They regularly update their social media and respond to each other's posts online. On June 30, Catherine Holt posted a four-picture carousel on Instagram from her time with the Graf family.

In one of them, she posed with Talia and Alaia Graf on either side of her with a sequined backdrop. Talia Graf is a model and influencer who walked the runway for Marc Cain during Berlin Fashion Week in 2019. Her sister, Alaia Graf, is the founder and creative director of the Luxe Social Hub.

"On last nights episode with the family ✨," Holt captioned the pictures.

In another picture, Holt posed with Jaden looking into the camera while the latter turned lovingly towards her. The carousel also contained a fun-filled picture where the duo donned cowboy hats and could be seen smiling and embracing each other. The picture prompted Jaden Agassi to write:

"My soulmate 😘"

Catherine Holt graduated in Applied Physiology and Sports Management and interned with Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Jaden Agassi, meanwhile, plays for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. He also represented Germany at the 2025 World Baseball Classic.

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden reacts to girlfriend Catherine's photoshoot

Jaden Agassi(right) at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.Image: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, reacted to his girlfriend Catherine Holt's photoshoot. She posted the pictures on Instagram on May 26, drawing a two-word reaction from Jaden.

In the pictures, Holt is wearing a beige top with seam-studded denim. She accessorizes the outfit with a necklace, a watch, and marooned pointed-toe sandals.

"Stepping out 🍸," Catherine Holt captioned the pictures.

The pictures were shot with Catherine Holt posing on an animal print carpet with a chic sitting and monochrome frames in the backdrop. Jaden Agassi reacted to the images by writing:

"So beautiful 🔥"

Jaden is Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's firstborn, while Jaz Agassi is the younger sibling. While Jaden makes appearances as an active baseball player, Jaz Agassi has chosen a more private life. The brother-sister duo were present at the 2025 Pickleball Slam 3 to support their parents, where the multiple Grand Slam champions teamed up and claimed the $1 million prize.

