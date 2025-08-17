PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka concedes defeat as boyfriend Georgios flexes his abs during their playful contest ahead of US Open

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis recently tested each other in a playful contest. As the tennis star prepares for the US Open, the duo compared their strength, and the Belarusian was forced to accept defeat after Frangulis flexed his abs.

Sabalenka was most recently seen in action on the tennis courts at the Cincinnati Open. The 27-year-old got her campaign at the WTA Masters 1000 event off to a strong start when she outdid Marketa Vondroušová in straight sets. She then claimed a hard fought victory over Emma Raducanu, before disposing of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro with ease. However, her time in Ohio came to an abrupt end as she was upset by Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Now, as she shifts her focus to the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka recently had some fun with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. Taking to her Instagram story, the Belarusian shared a snap of the couple squatting against a wall and flexing their quad muscles, writing,

“Pics we do with @georgiosfrangulis.”

In a separate story, Sabalenka posted a snap of the duo going up on their tip-toes to show off their calf muscles.

In a third story, Frangulis is flexing his abs, while Sabalenka presses a kiss to his cheek. The World No.1 captioned that story,

“This one I'd lose for sure lol”

Via @arynasabalenka on Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on the importance of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis’ constant support

Sabalenka and Frangulis at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the best players on the WTA Tour at the moment and as such, she leads an incredibly hectic schedule. The two-time Grand Slam champion is often on the road for tournaments, and in a conversation with US Weekly, she emphasized how important her boyfriend’s support was to her when they were constantly travelling

“His support means so much to me. Being on the road and having him support me, to make me laugh and to be able to workout together, makes life on the road feel more like home," she said.

In a separate interview with People Magazine, Sabalenka revealed that Frangulis had helped her overcome a dark period of her life, explaining,

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff. But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis began dating in sometime April 2024, and were soon spotted together at the Madrid Open. Over the past year, Frangulis has now become a regular fixture in the Belarusian's player's box when she is competing at tournaments.

