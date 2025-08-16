After $100,000+ payday at Cincinnati Open, Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios jet out of Ohio in luxury private airline

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, headed to New York in a private jet as the Belarusian gears up for her US Open campaign. Sabalenka's promising run at the Cincinnati Open was cut short by Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, as she faced a crushing 6-1, 6-4 defeat against the Kazakh star.

The world No. 1 still will walk away with a big paycheck due to her deep run at the tournament. She will bag a whopping $106,900 (USD) in prize money and will also gain 215 ranking points, cementing her position further at the top of the rankings.

Sabalenka shared moments of her journey on Instagram while flaunting her Nike Court Vision Lows and a personalized kitbag with 'SABY' printed on it in bold. She accompanied the post with fingers-crossed emojis and indicated that she is keeping her hopes up for a successful title defense in this edition of the New York Slam.

Screenshot via stories @arynasabalenka on Instagram dated August 16, 2025.

Sabalenka's boyfriend, Frangulis, who accompanied her on the trip, also posted a few Instagram stories on how they enjoyed burgers and fries on their way from the famous fast food chain, Five Guys.

Screenshot via stories @georgiosfrangulis on Instagram dated August 16, 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend also enjoyed a short beach vacation to cool off, ahead of her campaign in Ohio.

Aryna Sabalenka grateful for her boyfriend's support

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, started dating last year, and since then, he has been a constant source of support for the Belarusian. Professionally, Frangulis is an entrepreneur who started Oakberry, an açaí-based brand, in 2016, and is often seen travelling around the world with Sabalenka.

In an interview in September last year with PEOPLE during Sabalenka's US Open campaign, she shared how he helps her get through difficult times.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” she continued. “But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Sabalenka withdrew from the mixed doubles event of the US Open due to her partner Grigor Dimitrov's injury and will directly be seen playing during the main event starting August 24.

