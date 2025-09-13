PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka & mother Yuliya reunite, emotions run high with bright smiles after World No. 1's US Open win

Aryna Sabalenka reunited with her mother, Yuliya, as she basked in the glory of her second consecutive US Open title win. Sabalenka stayed true to her top rank as she trounced Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7(7)-6(3) for the second time at a Major this year.Aryna Sabalenka often gets accompanied by her family, especially her mother, Yuliya, and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, during the tournaments. At this year's US Open, she defended her title and ran straight into the arms of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, to celebrate her victory under the New York lights.Not long after, the Belarusian reunited with her mother, Yuliya, as they posed with smiling faces in a recent Instagram photo series. Emotions ran high as the caption was a combination of red heart, joined hands, and crossed fingers emojis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSabalenka was introduced to tennis by her father, Sergey, but he tragically passed away in 2019 and did not live to see much of her success. During her appearance in the Netflix docuseries Break Point, she was missing her late father, and her mother stepped in to comfort her.After defending her Australian Open title earlier this month, the 27-year-old expressed gratitude to her family, even admitting that she never talks about family in winning speeches.“I never speak about my family in these speeches, but I have to say thank you for everything they’ve done for me. I love you so much, you're my biggest motivation. I can’t wait to come back.&quot;Aryna Sabalenka reached the finals of every Major but Wimbledon this season.Aryna Sabalenka once shared her mother's unusual request after double Australian Open titlesAryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - (Source: Getty)Aryna Sabalenka won her first Major title, the 2023 Australian Open and defended it in 2024. Her mother, who placed both trophies side by side and called them twins, joked that she wished for a trophy that didn’t look like the other two. Speaking about being teased by Yuliya, Sabalenka said (quotes via Tennis World USA):&quot;My mom has them, and they are side by side, like she called them twins. She said, 'Like we need to kind of play have like different types of them, like it looks boring when you have like just two of the same ones, like can you just work on the other slams? I'm like, 'Mom, well, what is your request? You could have just appreciated these two; it wasn't easy to get.'&quot;The Belarusian player also boasts two doubles Major titles in her repertoire, the 2021 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.