  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka sports emerald green bikini in luxury-filled Dubai vacation after fun day with 'bestie' Paula Badosa

PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka sports emerald green bikini in luxury-filled Dubai vacation after fun day with 'bestie' Paula Badosa

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:28 GMT
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka (left and right in background), Sabalenka and Badosa (left and right in inset), Sources: Getty
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka (left and right in background), Sabalenka and Badosa (left and right in inset), Sources: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka sported a stunning emerald green bikini as she soaked in a luxury-filled vacation in Dubai, where her WTA rival and friend Paula Badosa was present as well. The Belarusian shared a handful of moments from her Dubai vacay, which came shortly on the back of her semifinal finish at the Wuhan Open.

Ad

On Monday, October 20, the reigning World No. 1 of women's singles tennis took to Instagram and shared 12 pictures from her latest Dubai experience. three of which featured her striking poses wearing a colorful bikini with an emerald green base. In some others, former No. 2 Badosa joined her. During her time with the Spaniard though, the Belarusian wore an all-yellow bikini.

Sabalenka captioned the post:

"Much needed girl’s day with my bestie 💕👯‍♀️👙"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the pictures below:

Ad

On the tennis front, Aryna Sabalenka was most recently in the action at the Wuhan Open, where she suffered a first-time loss, having remarkably won the title on all three previous occasions she participated in it.

Aryna Sabalenka's Wuhan Open perfection put to the sword by Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Jessica Pegula (right) following the conclusion of their semifinal clash at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Jessica Pegula (right) following the conclusion of their semifinal clash at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Wuhan Open, reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was not only the top seed, but also the three-time defending champion. Once again, the Belarusian was in red-hot form in Wuhan, as she stormed past Rebecca Sramkova, Liudmila Samsonova and Elena Rybakina to reach the semifinals.

Ad

However, Sabalenka's last-four outing ended in a loss, as American rival Jessica Pegula registered a hard-fought 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) comeback victory, marking the four-time Major champion's maiden loss in the prestigious WTA 1000 event. The tournament's spoils ultimately went to Coco Gauff, who defeated Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Following her Wuhan Open exit, Sabalenka wrote in a social media post:

"That’s a wrap on @wuhanopenwta 🤍🇨🇳 Not the ending I wanted but thankful for the time spent here. Thank you to the fans for the support and making this stadium feel like home 💪🏼"
Ad

The post led to a heartwarming reaction from her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka has already booked her spot in the prestigious year-end WTA Finals, her next tournament, and one she's never won. In 2022, the Belarusian reached the final of the year-end event, but had to settle for second-best following a straight-set loss to Caroline Garcia. In 2023 and 2024, the 21-time career singles titlist exited the tournament in the last four, losing to eventual champions Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff respectively.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications