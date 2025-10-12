  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sends love to Belarusian as she reflects on her Wuhan Open heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sends love to Belarusian as she reflects on her Wuhan Open heartbreak

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:05 GMT
Georgios Frangulis and Aryna Sabalenka (left), Aryna Sabalenka (right), Sources: Getty
Georgios Frangulis and Aryna Sabalenka (left), Aryna Sabalenka (right), Sources: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios delivered a brief but heartwarming reaction to a message penned by the Belarusian in the aftermath of her exit from the 2025 Wuhan Open, where she was the three-time defending champion. The reigning No. 1's hopes of a fourth-straight title in Wuhan were dashed by Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Ad

Things looked to be going Sabalenka's way after the Belarusian registered a dominant 6-2 first-set win against Pegula. However, the American's miraculous powers of recovery took centerstage soon after, as she won the next two sets 6-4, 7-6(2) to oust the defending champion from the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament.

Subsequently, Aryna Sabalenka shared a post on Instagram consisting of her most cherished memories from this year's Wuhan Open. Through the post's written caption, the World No. 1 admitted that her semifinal exit wasn't the 'ending she wanted'. However, she remained thankful at the same time as she expressed her gratitude to the fans who came out to support her at the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That’s a wrap on @wuhanopenwta 🤍🇨🇳 Not the ending I wanted but thankful for the time spent here. Thank you to the fans for the support and making this stadium feel like home 💪🏼," Sabalenka wrote.
Ad

Subsequently, Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, the Brazil-born entrepreneur with Greek roots, entered the comments section and sent a red heart emoji to the Belarusian.

Frangulis&#039; comment on Sabalenka&#039;s Instagram post following her 2025 Wuhan Open exit (Source: Instagram/arynasabalenka)
Frangulis' comment on Sabalenka's Instagram post following her 2025 Wuhan Open exit (Source: Instagram/arynasabalenka)

Wuhan Open set for new champion for the first time since 2018 after Aryna Sabalenka's heartbreaking SF loss to Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Jessica Pegula (right) after the conclusion of the pair&#039;s 2025 Wuhan Open semifinal (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Jessica Pegula (right) after the conclusion of the pair's 2025 Wuhan Open semifinal (Source: Getty)

At the 2018 Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka dethroned Caroline Garcia as the champion of the WTA 1000 event. Remarkably, the Belarusian went on to successfully defend her crown in Wuhan the next year and then again in 2024. The tournament was suspended from 2020 to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

This time around, after seven years, the Wuhan Open is slated to get a new champion, with the upcoming final pitting Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula against each other. Gauff won the other semifinal against Jasmine Paolini.

Pegula boasts a 4-2 lead against Gauff in the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head, but it's the latter who is likely to be more confident of the two heading into the 2025 Wuhan Open final. So far, Gauff has won all her matches at the tournament in straight sets, while all of Pegula's contests have needed three sets to decide them.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications