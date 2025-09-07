PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka turns up the glamor in elegant pink dress as she poses with her US Open trophy in champions' photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka stunned in her US Open champions' photoshoot wearing an elegant pink dress. The World No. 1 got the better of Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to defend her title successfully.

On Saturday, September 6, Sabalenka battled through a rollercoaster match against Anisimova to claim her second US Open title. Both players exchanged breaks throughout the contest, but Sabalenka held her nerve in the key moments. The Belarusian came out on top with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win.

Both players were emotional after the match. They had kind words for each other during their speeches, after which they posed with their trophies. As the winner, Sabalenka returned to the stadium glammed up for her champions' photoshoot.

She looked stunning, holding the iconic silver trophy. The 27-year-old posed confidently in the empty stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium, celebrating her big moment in style.

Sabalenka poses with her trophy at the 2025 US Open (1)- Source: Getty

She wore a beautiful pink dress that featured a high neckline and long sleeves, which added elegance. She paired it with high heels and a stylish watch.

Sabalenka poses with her trophy at the 2025 US Open (2)- Source: Getty

Her bright smile and the trophy took center stage during the shoot.

Sabalenka poses with her trophy at the 2025 US Open (3)- Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka made history by becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to successfully defend her US Open title. She defeated Jessica Pegula in last year's final and followed it up with a hard-fought win over Amanda Anisimova this year.

The victory was especially sweet, as it marked her first Grand Slam final triumph in 2025 after falling short in two earlier Major finals this season.

Aryna Sabalenka speaks about overcoming emotions after Australian Open & French Open final losses to convert US Open title

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka began the year strongly and reached the Australian Open final. She was looking to win a historic three-peat but was stopped in her tracks by Madison Keys.

Later, at the French Open, Sabalenka was hunting her first clay-court Major. However, this time, it was Coco Gauff who rained on her parade and bagged the title.

At the 2025 US Open, Sabalenka stood in front of another American woman in a Grand Slam final. But the Belarusian finally came out on top. The World No. 1 opened up on her 'wrong mindset' that led to two Major final losses in 2025.

"I was in Mykonos, reading my book, enjoying the view. And I was just thinking that why would I let my emotions take control over me in those two finals? And it felt like I thought that, okay, if I made it to the final, it means that I'm going to win it," Aryna Sabalenka said.

She continued:

"I sort of didn't expect players to come out there and to fight, I thought that everything gonna go easily my way, which was completely wrong mindset."

Ahead of the US Open final, Sabalenka made a conscious decision to stay in control of her emotions. Her mindset was to fight for every point and stay focused throughout the match. Reflecting on her performance, she said the biggest lesson learned was maintaining composure.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More