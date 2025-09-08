  • home icon
PICTURES: Carlos Alcaraz cuts stylish figure as he shows off luxury Rolex watch in US Open champion's photoshoot

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 08, 2025 08:40 GMT
2025 US Open - Final Day - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently donned his luxury Rolex watch in his US Open champion's photoshoot following his win against Jannik Sinner. The final showdown took place on September 7, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz and Sinner locked horns with each other at the US Open finals, where the Spaniard produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the Italian and wrapping up the contest in two hours and 42 minutes. Following this stellar feat, Alcaraz sat for a photoshoot, where he posed with the trophy.

Taking to their social media handles, the US Open tennis officials shared a bunch of Alcaraz's pictures where he was seen flaunting his luxury Cosmograph Daytona Rolex watch. Here are the pictures shared on Instagram:

Trending
"Striking that champion pose."
Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other in five finals this year so far, including the Italian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open.

Apart from his skills at the US Open, Alcaraz was also famous for his hairstyle this year, as his brother, Alvaro, shaved his head, giving him a bold makeover for the tournament. He initially underwent a haircut, which reportedly did not go well, so he asked his brother to shave his head.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about recovering the World No. 1 rank after the US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz sat for his final US Open press conference following his victory against Jannik Sinner, where he made his feelings known about beating the Italian and ending his 63-week-long world No. 1 rank. Revealing that he felt great after achieving this feat, he stated that earning the top rank was one of his first goals entering the 2025 season.

"Well, it's great when you achieve the goals you set up yourself at the beginning of the year. It feels amazing. So, since I got the chance to recover the No. 1, it was one of the first goals that I had during the season just to try to recover the No. 1 as soon as possible or end the year as a No. 1," Carlos Alcaraz said.
He further added:

"So for me, achieve that once again. It is, as I said, it is a dream. Doing the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better. This is everything I'm working for, and I'm really happy to be able to live these experiences."

With this US Open win, Carlos Alcaraz now has six Grand Slam titles, and on the other hand, Sinner has bagged four Grand Slam wins.

