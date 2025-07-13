Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's parents locked in tense focus at Wimbledon as their sons engage in blockbuster final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are engaged in a tug of war in the Wimbledon finals as the tennis world awaits the champion of the third Grand Slam of the year. Along with the tennis enthusiasts, the players' parents have also visited Wimbledon to witness their sons in an exciting final.

Ad

Alcaraz made his way to the finals after overwhelming Taylor Fritz in the semi-final round. The Spaniard dominated three sets out of four, including the first, third, and fourth (6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6)). On the other hand, Sinner clinched his spot in the finals after getting the better of Novak Djokovic, who was pursuing his 25th Grand Slam title. The Italian bested the Serb in a straight three-set match and advanced to the finals with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Ad

Trending

Now, Alcaraz and Sinner are squaring off against each other in the finals, and their parents have come to the Centre Court to watch their sons engage in a terrific showdown. One of the users on X shared a picture of Sinner's mother, Siglinde Sinner, sitting in the spectators' box.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user shared a picture of Carlos Alcaraz's father González, and his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandón, enjoying the electrifying encounter.

Carlos Alcaraz's family enjoying his Wimbledon final against Jannik Sinner | Source: Screenshot via X/@alcarazdaily

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about making it to the Wimbledon finals for the third time

Carlos Alcaraz has been proving his billing in Wimbledon for the last two years by claiming the titles in the 2024 and 2023 iterations of the tournament. He is once again ready to defend his title in the 2025 season. Following his semifinal win over Fritz, he sat in a press conference, where he opened up about advancing to the finals.

Ad

Stating that he wants to enjoy the moment with his team and his close people, he shared his sentiments with the media.

"Right now, I don't want to think about Sunday," he said. "To be honest, I just want to enjoy this moment, enjoy that I qualified to another final, the third in a row here in Wimbledon. So, this is something that is really difficult. I have to think about it," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

He added:

"I have to sometimes take my time, think about it and enjoy with my team, my close people that I have here. I just think about it, and I will have time to play and to think on Sunday."

If Carlos Alcaraz wins the Wimbledon title for the third time consecutively, then he would be the fifth player to achieve this in the Open Era, joining formidable personalities such as Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More