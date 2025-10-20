PICTURES: Donna Vekic hits the beach in colorful bikini, captures Belinda Bencic's attention with her Maldives photodump

Donna Vekic just dropped the latest photos from her Maldives getaway. She is enjoying quality time during her stay in JOALI BEING, days after losing against Belinda Bencic in the Wuhan Open's Round of 64.On Sunday, Vekic posted multiple photos of herself in a colorful bikini as she relaxes under the sun. Her outfit had a zig-zag pattern. The Croatian tennis star captioned her post:&quot;dnd,&quot; and added the song &quot;Deep End&quot; by All Being. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, fellow tennis star Belinda Bencic dropped fire emojis. Meanwhile, one user wrote:&quot;You are amazing Donna, enjoy your time!&quot;Comments sectionVekic is relaxing at the same place where Marta Kostyuk is. However, the Croatian's season is far from over.What's next for Donna Vekic after Wuhan Open?Donna Vekic participated in both women's singles and doubles in Wuhan. In both events, she suffered losses in the first match. In the singles, Belinda Bencic defeated her in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, in doubles, partnering with Maria Sakkari, she lost in three sets against the pairing of Giuliana Olmos and Iva Jović.Following her vacation in the Maldives, Vekic will resume tennis activities. She would participate in the upcoming Chennai Open. The event is scheduled from 27 October to 2 November.In her latest interview with Tennis.com, Vekic described her 2025 season, especially during her time in clay tournaments, where she struggled. She said:“I was very disappointed with the clay season. Every year, it kills me. Every year, I give a little bit more, and it doesn’t give back! I mean, I did win a medal on clay, so maybe that’s enough for the rest of my life on clay. But that kind of drained me. Then when you go with low confidence on grass, and I was defending a lot of points, I had some tough matches. I was just expecting a lot and feeling a lot of pressure. That wasn’t great.”Looking ahead, Vekic is feeling short on motivation to continue playing tennis. She teased retirement, adding:“But yeah, the end is definitely near. How long do I want to play? I don’t know. The problem is that it’s getting tougher and tougher to do the things I need to be doing to be at the level I want to be at. It’s a daily battle, to be honest. I’m just trying to take it day by day and see how much I can push myself because this sport is brutal.&quot;It remains to be seen if Donna Vekic ends her season on a high.