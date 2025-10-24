PICTURES: Donna Vekic radiates elegance in pink bikini as she shares glimpses from her peaceful beach escape

Donna Vekic recently gave fans a glimpse of her peaceful beach escape. As the tennis star enjoyed the incredible views of Maldives, she shared snaps of herself making the most of her time away from tennis.Vekic has been one of the best tennis players Croatia has produced in recent years. The 29-year-old began her career on the WTA Tour in 2012, and over the past decade she has delivered several blockbuster performances, including a podium finish at the Paris Olympics and a semifinals appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.Most recently, Donna Vekic gave fans a glimpse of what her life away from the tennis courts looks like. Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps from her luxury vacation to the Maldives. The post included photos of the former World No.17 enjoying the beaches of the island dressed in a pink bikini, while even visiting a tennis court for some fun practice. She simply captioned the carousel,“Aquaholic.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDonna Vekic opens up about the future of her careerVekic at the 2024 United Cup (Image Source: Getty)While Donna Vekic is undoubtedly one of the most successful Croatian tennis players, at 29 years old, the end of her career is closer than the beginning. In an interview with Tennis.com earlier this year, the Olympic medalist confirmed that the last of her playing days were ‘near’, saying,“The end is definitely near. How long do I want to play? I don’t know. The problem is that it’s getting tougher and tougher to do the things I need to be doing to be at the level I want to be at. It’s a daily battle, to be honest. I’m just trying to take it day by day and see how much I can push myself because this sport is brutal.”“It’s funny: yesterday, I was watching Venus and seeing adverts about tennis being the world’s healthiest sport. I was like, ‘What? More like the word’s unhealthiest sport if you play it as much as we do and live the life that we do,” she added.Vekic went on to explain that her plans for her life after retirement include doing ‘nothing’.“I have so many interests, but when I stop, I think I’ll just want to rest and do nothing,” she said.Donna Vekic was most recently seen in action at the Wuhan Open, where she lost her opening round match to 13th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets. Up next, the Croatian is set to compete at the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 event scheduled to take place in India between October 27 and November 2.