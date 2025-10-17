  • home icon
PICTURES: Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turns up the glamor at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in stunning black dress & high heels

By Parag Jain
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:20 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield (via Getty &amp; Broomfield
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield (via Getty & Broomfield's Instagram)

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend and former tennis player, Ayan Broomfield, was one of the stars to walk the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The lingerie label held the grand event in New York on Wednesday, October 15.

A star-studded lineup saw Broomfield join the likes of Adriana Lima, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and WNBA star Angel Reese, among others. The show also encouraged the participation of pregnant, transgender, and plus-size models.

On Thursday, Broomfield shared a carousel post on Instagram, showing a few of her photos from the fashion show. Apart from the event, the 28-year-old included snaps from backstage when she was getting ready. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing alongside YouTube influencer Eva Marisol Gutowski.

Frances Tiafoe shared Ayan Broomfield's post on his Instagram story.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Broomfield moved to the US for studies and to play tennis. Tiafoe and Broomfield started dating in September 2015, when the former was not even in the top 200 of the ATP rankings. They went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2018. Since then, she has frequently traveled around the world to cheer on Tiafoe.

Broomfield was declared the ACC Freshman of the Year as well as the ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year during her two-year stint at Clemson University. She then switched to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where Broomfield and her doubles partner, Gabby Andrews, won the 2019 NCAA championship.

Broomfield was the body double for Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams' part in the movie 'King Richard.' Will Smith portrayed Venus and Serena's father, Richard Williams, in the 2021 release.

When Ayan Broomfield discussed Frances Tiafoe's 'magical' 2022 US Open run

Netflix's documentary 'Break Point' was released in 2023 and covered Frances Tiafoe's 2022 US Open campaign. The American had reached a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time. He defeated tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev before eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz beat him in a five-set thriller.

Speaking to ATP in 2023, Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, said:

“That two-week period (2022 US Open) completely changed his life, changed my life, changed his whole family's life. It was magical."

Being a former player herself, Broomfield said she talks to Tiafoe about his game and opponents.

“We can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself. So even just when we're seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches. Not to say that he takes my advice, but it's nice to be able to chat about it and strategy," she added.

Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe has ended his partnership with coach David Witt. They started working together after the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

