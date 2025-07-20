PICTURES: Iga Swiatek all smiles as she enjoys jet ski adventure during fun getaway ahead of US Open series

Iga Swiatek got some jet skiing action with her friends on a fun getaway before the US Open kicks off. The Pole made history as the only female player since 1911 to win the Wimbledon title without losing a single set.Iga Swiatek had a wobbly beginning to her 2025 season, failing to defend her Madrid Open and Italian Open titles and losing to Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals. In the last clay-court tournament, the French Open, the Pole failed to reach the final for the first time since 2021 and dropped to No. 7 in the rankings. Swiatek advanced to her first tour-level final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open but lost to Jessica Pegula in the title run. At Wimbledon, the 24-year-old defeated Amanda Anisimova in consecutive sets to claim her first SW19 title. Enjoying downtime before the final Grand Slam stop in New York City, the Pole engaged in a water sport on a fun getaway with her friends. She posted a series of stories, where she was seen jumping into the ocean, speeding on a jet ski, and posing for a happy picture on the beach. Swiatek enjoys jet skiing on a fun getaway; Instagram - @iga.swiatekSwiatek enjoys jet skiing on a fun getaway; Instagram - @iga.swiatekIga Swiatek won her first major title at the 2020 French Open and added three more from the same tournament. She also boasts a US Open title won in 2022. Iga Swiatek revealed that winning the grass court major was never in her distant dreamsSwiatek at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek, who held the top rank in the women's singles for 125 weeks, is the first Polish player to win a major singles title. She dominated both clay and hard courts but hadn't found much success at Wimbledon, and didn't even expect a title. After her success in 2025, she penned her feelings on Instagram, exclaiming how difficult it has been to wrap her head around the victory. &quot;Winning Wimbledon was always such a distant dream for me that it actually has never crossed my mind to think about it. It's hard to describe the emotions that arise in me now that this dream has come true. Even after these few days I am still putting it together in my mind. I am very happy and proud that working day after day and having the support of my team in every situation (as I said after the game, sometimes they believed in me more than I believed in myself), we achieved something so magical.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIga Swiatek was added to Time's 100 most influential people's list in 2023, the same year she won the Polish Sports Personality of the Year and L'Équipe Champion of Champions.