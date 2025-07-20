  • home icon
  Tennis
  PICTURES: Iga Swiatek all smiles as she enjoys jet ski adventure during fun getaway ahead of US Open series

PICTURES: Iga Swiatek all smiles as she enjoys jet ski adventure during fun getaway ahead of US Open series

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 20, 2025 06:29 GMT
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek got some jet skiing action with her friends on a fun getaway before the US Open kicks off. The Pole made history as the only female player since 1911 to win the Wimbledon title without losing a single set.

Iga Swiatek had a wobbly beginning to her 2025 season, failing to defend her Madrid Open and Italian Open titles and losing to Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals. In the last clay-court tournament, the French Open, the Pole failed to reach the final for the first time since 2021 and dropped to No. 7 in the rankings.

Swiatek advanced to her first tour-level final on grass at the Bad Homburg Open but lost to Jessica Pegula in the title run. At Wimbledon, the 24-year-old defeated Amanda Anisimova in consecutive sets to claim her first SW19 title.

Enjoying downtime before the final Grand Slam stop in New York City, the Pole engaged in a water sport on a fun getaway with her friends. She posted a series of stories, where she was seen jumping into the ocean, speeding on a jet ski, and posing for a happy picture on the beach.

Swiatek enjoys jet skiing on a fun getaway; Instagram - @iga.swiatek
Swiatek enjoys jet skiing on a fun getaway; Instagram - @iga.swiatek

Iga Swiatek won her first major title at the 2020 French Open and added three more from the same tournament. She also boasts a US Open title won in 2022.

Iga Swiatek revealed that winning the grass court major was never in her distant dreams

Swiatek at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek, who held the top rank in the women's singles for 125 weeks, is the first Polish player to win a major singles title. She dominated both clay and hard courts but hadn't found much success at Wimbledon, and didn't even expect a title. After her success in 2025, she penned her feelings on Instagram, exclaiming how difficult it has been to wrap her head around the victory.

"Winning Wimbledon was always such a distant dream for me that it actually has never crossed my mind to think about it. It's hard to describe the emotions that arise in me now that this dream has come true. Even after these few days I am still putting it together in my mind. I am very happy and proud that working day after day and having the support of my team in every situation (as I said after the game, sometimes they believed in me more than I believed in myself), we achieved something so magical."
Iga Swiatek was added to Time's 100 most influential people's list in 2023, the same year she won the Polish Sports Personality of the Year and L'Équipe Champion of Champions.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

