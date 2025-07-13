PICTURES: Iga Swiatek turns up the glam in chic dress as she celebrates winning Wimbledon in stylish photoshoot

Iga Swiatek ended her year-long title drought in scintillating fashion at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 12), routing first-time finalist Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the women's singles final. The Pole later took part in the customary media day, where she stunned in a beautiful dress while posing with her trophy.

Before this fortnight, Swiatek had endured an incredibly rough patch on the WTA Tour since winning the 2024 French Open. The 24-year-old not only failed to reach the final of a singles knockout tournament during this period but also faced a one-month-long doping ban towards the end of the season.

With her back against the wall and seeded eighth at SW19, Iga Swiatek made plenty of amends for her slump as she dropped only one set en route to her sixth career Major title victory. The former World No. 1's 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of 13th-seeded Anisimova in the final, in particular, left many tennis fans shocked. For what it's worth, they were even more pleasantly surprised when some pictures from her media photoshoot earlier on Sunday (July 13).

The six-time Major winner looked gorgeous in a light indigo dress with ruffle sleeves as she posed with the Venus Rosewater Dish. The 24-year-old, who was all smiles throughout, also wore a badge on the right side of her chest.

With her Wimbledon triumph, the Pole won her 22nd career WTA singles title and joined an elusive list of players that have won a Grand Slam tournament on hardcourt, clay, and grass.

Iga Swiatek gains redemption for subpar early 2025 season following Wimbledon run

Iga Swiatek's game and confidence were undermined greatly last September when it came out that she had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. After spending nearly a month on the sidelines, she returned to the WTA Tour but failed to make a dent in the field. Moreover, Aryna Sabalenka replaced her as the World No. 1 during this time as well.

This year, Swiatek suffered various early-round defeats at big tournaments, following which she dropped from being ranked second in the world to eighth in the WTA rankings. Needless to say, all that is behind her now as she is set to re-enter women's top 3 in next week's rankings.

