  PICTURES: Jannik Sinner has the time of his life dancing with Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon Champions' Ball despite calling it a 'problem'

PICTURES: Jannik Sinner has the time of his life dancing with Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon Champions' Ball despite calling it a 'problem'

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Jul 14, 2025 02:38 GMT
Jannik Sinner (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) at the Wimbledon Champions
Jannik Sinner (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball

Jannik Sinner won his maiden Wimbledon title by claiming a thrilling victory over arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the blockbuster final. However, the World No. 1's challenges didn't end there, as the prospect of sharing a dance with the women's champion, Iga Swiatek, loomed.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final, Sinner got a shot at redemption at the grasscourt Major. The Italian didn't let the opportunity go to waste, securing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in the final and denying Alcaraz his third consecutive title at SW19.

In his post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner opened up about the traditional dance he was expected to share with Iga Swiatek at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball, humorously referring to it as a "problem." Although the Italian confessed that he wasn't a good dancer, he asserted that he would manage just fine.

"That's a problem. I'm not really good at dancing. But come on… I can handle it," Sinner said.

Sinner and Swiatek arrived at the Champions' Ball in style, with the Pole making a fashion statement in a stunning purplish silver gown. Meanwhile, the Italian cut a stylish figure in a classic black suit.

Despite expressing worry about his dancing skills, Jannik Sinner looked like he was having the time of his life while joyously sharing the traditional dance with Iga Swiatek at the event.

Interestingly, like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz had harbored serious concerns about his dancing ability before expertly twirling Barbora Krejcikova around the floor at last year's Champions' Ball.

Iga Swiatek had a similar reaction to Jannik Sinner after being reminded of traditional dance at Wimbledon Champions' Ball

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was not alone in being alarmed about the traditional dance at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball. Before the women's final, Iga Swiatek went so far as to put her head in her hand after being reminded that she would have to dance with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, or Sinner at the event.

Following their respective victories at Wimbledon, Swiatek and Sinner will turn their attention to the North American hardcourt swing ahead of the US Open.

After taking a brief break, they will both be back in action at the 2025 Canadian Open, with the Pole heading to the WTA 1000 event in Montreal while Sinner competes at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto. The tournament is set to kick off on July 28.

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

