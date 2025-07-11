WATCH: Iga Swiatek alarmed by reminder of traditional dance with men's champion at Wimbledon ahead of final against Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek has made it to the finals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, unlocking a major milestone in her career. As she gears up for the match, the Pole was recently reminded about the traditional dance that the men's and women's singles champions at the event share, leaving her hilariously alarmed.

Each year, the end of the Wimbledon Championships is marked by the traditional winners’ ball. Held at the Raffles London Hotel, the ball is a special part of the Championships which brings together various dignitaries from the tennis world. The celebration also offers a chance for the winners to show off their trophies while they pose for portraits and receive their honorary All England Club membership.

At the winners' ball, tradition also dictates that the men's and women's singles champions pair up for a small dance. Recently, Iga Swiatek was reminded by a reporter about the fact that she would have to dance if she outdid Amanda Anisimova in her upcoming finals, leaving the former World No.1 visibly alarmed. Watch a video of the interaction below:

Iga Swiatek opens up on making her first Wimbledon finals

Swiatek in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's campaign in Wimbledon marks the first time she has managed to dominate a grass court event in such a manner. Over the course of the last two weeks, the Pole has had only one match go the full distance.

In her semifinals, Swiatek faced off against Belinda Bencic, needing only 72 minutes to dispose of the former Olympic champion. After the match, the five-time Grand Slam champion shared she was happy with her performance, saying,

“I played great and I felt like I could put pressure on Belinda from the beginning.So, felt just, you know, good and in the zone. I was focused from the beginning till the end. So, it was a really solid performance.”

Up next, Swiatek will run into Amanda Anisimova. The American downed first seed and World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in her semifinals, and poses a respectable threat in the summit clash. Speaking about facing Anisimova, Swiatek acknowledged the 23-year-old’s prowess on grass, saying,

“She must be playing great. She also had a great tournament before Wimbledon. She knows how to play on grass and with her game style, the surface, you know, fits her. So it's going to be a challenge.”

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova have never played each other on the senior circuit. With a maiden Wimbledon title on the line for each of them on Saturday (July 11), fans can expect a gritty display from the duo.

